Itron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on Feb. 25, 2025

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Itron management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through Mar. 5, 2025 and may be accessed on the company’s website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

David Means

Director, Investor Relations

737-242-8448

investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.

