Telekit® Named a Winner of the 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Awards

Telekit 2025 Appealie Award Winner

The cloud-based phone system wins awards in two categories for its easy-to-use design that deploys in minutes.

Telekit focuses on empowering small business owners with sophisticated yet simple communication tools, eliminating the barriers of complex, costly technologies.” — Swetha Viswanatha

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telekit , the intuitive business phone system provider, officially announced its recognition in two categories at the 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Awards: Overall SaaS Award for Collaboration & Productivity and Design Excellence for Small & Medium Business. Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX design, recent product innovations, and third-party analyst research."At Telekit, we're dedicated to transforming customer service into a seamless, productive experience for both businesses and their customers," said Swetha Viswanatha, Product Lead of Telekit at Vail Systems . "We focus on empowering small business owners with sophisticated yet simple communication tools, eliminating the barriers of complex, costly technologies. We're honored to receive these two APPEALIE SaaS Awards recognizing our achievements in Collaboration & Productivity and Design for the SMB market."Telekit's platform enables business owners to customize and streamline their call operations with intelligent routing based on business logic and caller needs. The no-code solution prioritizes security and scalability while maintaining ease of use, allowing businesses to deploy a complete phone system in under 15 minutes.This recognition coincides with another significant milestone: Telekit's strategic technology integration with Square which enables small businesses to leverage combined data capabilities for delivering personalized, real-time customer service at scale.ABOUT APPEALIEThe APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.Pronounced “appeal-eee,” our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.ABOUT TELEKITTelekit is a product offered by Vail Systems, a Chicago-based company that was founded in 1991. The Vail Platform is designed to be highly available, scalable, and reliable which facilitates millions of customer interactions everyday. Telekit is bringing Vail's software experience & enterprise-grade technology to small businesses.For more information, please visit us at www.vailsys.com or connect with us:Telekit LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/telekit/ Vail Systems LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vail-systems/

