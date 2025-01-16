YourUpdateTV Speaks with Technology Expert Stephanie Humphrey at CES 2025

Stephanie Humphrey Offers Exclusive CES 2025 Sneak Peek: Sustainable Power, Smart Home Solutions, and Innovative Cleaning Devices

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech expert and media personality Stephanie Humphrey is taking viewers inside CES 2025, where the latest groundbreaking innovations are unveiled. With a focus on sustainability, smart home technology, and professional-grade cleaning solutions, Stephanie highlights trends that will shape the future of how we live, work, and interact with technology. Stephanie teamed with YourUpdateTV on a nationwide satellite media tour to give audiences around the country a sneak peek at what to expect at CES 2025.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.youtube.com/embed/jlOnE7VcFrw

At CES 2025, companies are pushing the boundaries of tech with cutting-edge products designed to meet consumer needs across a variety of categories. Here are a few of the most exciting trends Stephanie is tracking:

Sustainable Power Solutions

One of the major trends at CES 2025 is the increasing demand for eco-friendly power alternatives. Jackery, a leader in sustainable energy, has debuted their latest product—the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus. This powerful, lightweight generator offers quiet, maintenance-free operation and long-term reliability with 4,000 charging cycles. Ideal for home backup power, remote work, or outdoor adventures, Jackery is making energy independence accessible and practical to everyone.

Smart Home Technology

Smart home innovations continue to be a focal point at CES, with new products designed to make daily tasks easier and more efficient. Narwal’s Flow takes robotic cleaning to the next level with its FlowWash Mopping System. This revolutionary system applies fresh water while extracting dirty water, ensuring floors are thoroughly cleaned. The EdgeReach Technology allows it to clean right up to the edges, leaving no dirt behind. With Narwal Flow, homeowners can enjoy a spotless, hands-free cleaning experience.

Professional-Grade Cleaning for Valuables

Cleaning eyewear, jewelry, and wearable tech is typically a time-consuming and risky process. The OpticWash Elite is the first at-home appliance that offers professional-grade cleaning for your valuables. It’s safe, easy to use, and only takes about 2-minutes. Most people cannot clean their watch, jewelry or even glasses that effectively. But with the OpticWash Elite, you can even clean leather band watches and have gold jewelry looking like new. This is the same technology that a lot of eye doctors use in their office – before the Opticwash Elite, there was simply no way to match that level of cleanliness at home.

For more information about the trends and products featured at CES 2025, follow Stephanie Humphrey on Instagram at @techlifesteph or visit her website at StephanieHumphrey.com.

About Stephanie Humphrey

Technology and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey is a former engineer who merges her passion for lifestyle media with in-depth tech expertise to show everyday people how empowering, enriching and fun technology can be. Stephanie is currently a technology contributor for ABC News where she works as part of the nationally-syndicatedStrahan Sara & Keke team. Her expertise is built upon more than a decade as a Senior Systems Engineer at Lockheed Martin.

*YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Jackery, Narwal, and OpticWash.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4ce929b-c0af-441e-9015-d5335c6d74e0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.