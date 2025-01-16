Washington, D.C. Auto Show Strengthen Commitment to Empowering the Next Generation of Automotive Professionals

Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, hosted by the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association (WANADA), is committed to shaping the future of the automotive industry through dynamic partnerships and innovative educational initiatives. As a cornerstone of its mission, the Auto Show not only offers a space to explore and envision future car purchases, but also serves as a platform to inspire and empower the next generation of automotive professionals.

Central to this effort is WANADA’s Automobile Dealer Education Institute (ADEI) program, which strengthens the automotive workforce through its comprehensive training and job placement program. By partnering with local dealerships, ADEI equips aspiring technicians with hands-on experience, mentorship, and clear career pathways, addressing the industry’s growing need for skilled professionals while preparing participants for long-term success.

At the 2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show, education and innovation take center stage through a variety of initiatives and partnerships designed to inspire the next generation of automotive professionals. The Theresa Sondra Jacobs Foundation (TSJ), whose mission is to inspire a love of learning and innovation through engaging, accessible, and transformative STEAM-based education opportunities, proudly invites you to experience the debut of its EcoCrest Immersive Education Vehicle—a state-of-the-art mobile classroom.

This one-of-a-kind STEAM-powered experience is designed to ignite curiosity and creativity in learners of all ages. Show attendees will enjoy live robotics demonstrations, interactive displays, and sustainability education, as well as the chance to interact with fan-built androids and characters from distant galaxies. It's an unforgettable opportunity to see what brings robots to life and explore the fusion of education and entertainment.

In addition to the EcoCrest Mobile Classroom, TSJ Foundation offers a suite of transformative initiatives to include immersive career exploration through interactive learning zones and tailored coaching, as well as innovative hands-on programs that blend coding, robotics, and technology to foster creativity and lifelong learning. To learn more about TSJ Foundation, visit their website at TheresaSJacobs.org .

The Auto Show also highlights its dedication to career development through its Career Day, sponsored by Toyota. This program invites students to engage with industry leaders, explore educational resources, and learn about the diverse career opportunities available in the automotive sector while exploring the show floor.

“The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is more than a display of cutting-edge vehicles—it’s a platform to engage, educate, and empower the next generation of talent,” said John O’Donnell, President & CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “Through initiatives like ADEI, partnerships with organizations like the Theresa Sondra Jacobs Foundation, and programs like Career Day, we’re fostering curiosity and building tangible career pathways for young minds.”

Along with featuring groundbreaking vehicles and innovations, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show opens its floor to educational exhibitors, connecting students and educators with industry leaders and resources. These efforts highlight WANADA and the Auto Show’s dedication to advancing the automotive workforce and ensuring the industry’s continued growth.

The 2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will take place from January 31 to February 9 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Join us to explore the future of the automotive world and the partnerships driving its success. For more information, visit washingtonautoshow.com.





Show dates and times: Friday, January 31, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, February 1, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 2, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, February 3 through Thursday, February 6, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, February 7, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, February 8, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 9, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2025 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2025 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 31 through February 9, 2025.

About Theresa Sondra Jacobs Foundation

The Theresa Sondra Jacobs Foundation (TSJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to inspiring young minds and providing healing experiences through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. Founded in 2017 by Eric Jacobs and his wife, Ruba, the foundation was created to honor the memory of Eric’s mother, Theresa “Terry” Jacobs—a beloved mother, grandmother, teacher, and artist whose three decades in the classroom left an indelible mark on countless students. The TSJ Foundation’s mission is to provide accessible and impactful STEAM education that not only educates but also heals. Its flagship initiatives include the EcoCrest Mobile Classroom, a state-of-the-art, hands-on learning experience; the Career Quest Discovery Center, which helps individuals explore career paths through robotics and tailored coaching; and the ARTS Program, which blends coding, robotics, and technology to foster creativity and lifelong learning. Together, these programs aim to capture the imagination, inspire innovation, and open doors to a world of possibilities. To learn more about TSJ Foundation, visit their website at TheresaSJacobs.org .



