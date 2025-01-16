Vassal Benford: A Visionary Titan Shaping the Future of Entertainment

Beverly Hills, CA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned composer, producer, and entrepreneur Vassal Benford continues to redefine the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark across music, film, and technology. With a career spanning decades, Benford’s groundbreaking achievements have positioned him as a trailblazer at the intersection of artistic creativity and technological innovation. From producing chart-topping hits to pioneering blockchain solutions, Benford is setting new standards for excellence.

10 Chart-Topping Singles and Genre-Defying Collaborations

Benford’s production prowess has been on full display in 2024, delivering hits in collaboration with global superstars such as Swae Lee, David Guetta, Justin Bieber, and Quavo. Among his most notable projects is a reimagined musical endeavor featuring the legendary BB King and Quavo, seamlessly blending the worlds of classic blues and modern hip-hop. His ongoing collaboration with Chris Brown has sparked Grammy buzz, further cementing Benford’s reputation as a creative force driving both artistic and commercial success.

Dominating Hollywood: A Tribute to Legends

Benford’s influence extends to the silver screen, where he is at the helm of several highly anticipated film projects. Leading the charge is the BB King Movie, a heartfelt tribute to the iconic blues legend. Other projects, including the Spencer Haywood Movie, The Kiss, and The Vassal Benford Project, promise to captivate audiences and dominate awards season with their compelling narratives and masterful storytelling.

Celebrating the BB King Centennial

As 2025 approaches, the entertainment world will honor the BB King Centennial Year, with Benford spearheading the celebrations. From exclusive concerts to album releases, Benford’s dedication to preserving King’s legacy ensures the blues icon’s timeless influence continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Revolutionizing Music with Certifyd Blockchain

Benford is breaking barriers in technology with Certifyd, a blockchain-powered music streaming and distribution platform designed to empower artists. By leveraging cryptographic keys, smart contracts, and NFT integration, Certifyd offers a transparent, artist-first approach to copyright protection and revenue sharing. With projected first-year revenues of $370 million, Certifyd is poised to challenge traditional platforms and reshape the music industry.

A State-of-the-Art Immersive Studio in Las Vegas

In a visionary move, Benford is developing an LED Immersive Movie and Recording Studio in Las Vegas. This cutting-edge facility will bring music production, film creation, and post-production together under one roof, fostering seamless collaboration and innovation among artists, filmmakers, and tech leaders.

Charting a Billion-Dollar Vision for 2025

With total projected revenues exceeding $1 billion across his ventures, Benford’s relentless drive and groundbreaking initiatives are setting a new benchmark for the entertainment industry. As he balances his roles as a producer, entrepreneur, and innovator, his vision is inspiring a new generation of creators to think bigger, dream bolder, and push boundaries.

About Vassal Benford

Vassal Benford is a multi-award-winning composer, producer, and entrepreneur whose work spans music, film, and technology. With a legacy of hit singles, Hollywood success, and groundbreaking innovations, Benford continues to shape the future of entertainment.





