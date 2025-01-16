The Republican Recap: Week of January 13, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week: Defending Women’s Sports from Woke Policies ✅ Despite claiming to support women, Democrats continue to push woke policies that take away opportunities for them to achieve athletic success. Hardworking female athletes who have trained their whole lives to achieve their dreams have been forced to compete against transgender biological males under the guise of inclusivity. Women's and girls’ sports exist for a reason – it is unfair to allow biological males to compete in the same category and commandeer spots on teams, scholarship funds, and titles meant for biological women. Furthermore, allowing biological men into women’s locker rooms and bathrooms takes away spaces from women and girls where they have a right to feel safe and puts them at risk. No woman or girl should have to share a bathroom with or change in front of a biological male. It’s a scientific fact: Men and women have biological differences that make competing on the same sports team unfair and potentially dangerous. Allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports places female athletes in a position where they could more easily be injured. Educational institutions have a duty to protect the safety of the women and girls that attend them, and ensure those women have the same access to athletic and educational opportunities as men. H.R. 28, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Greg Steube, prevents schools from allowing biological males to compete in school athletic programs for women or girls by stating that sex in an athletic competition must be defined by genetics at birth, and withholding federal funding from schools that facilitate athletic programs where biological men compete against biological women. “The House has delivered on its promise to protect women’s sports,” said Rep. Greg Steube. “Americans are united in our belief that men have no place in women’s sports, whether it’s breaking records, entering locker rooms, or stealing scholarship opportunities. Denying biological truth erases fairness in sports and puts women’s safety and opportunities at risk. This week’s passage sends a clear message to the Senate—protecting women and girls in sports is not negotiable.” What Members Said: “Under the last four years of the outgoing administration, we have witnessed the imposition of a radical gender ideology that has disregarded the most fundamental of biological principles, with an expectation that Americans must redefine their perception and beliefs – no questions asked. We have stood by and watched as this administration and career D.C. bureaucrats have sought to twist and manipulate the meaning and purpose behind Title IX, which, if successful, would have disenfranchised the very women and girls that Title IX was meant to protect,” said Rep. Harriet Hageman. “Despite Title IX for over half a century, since its inception, having paved the way for millions of women and girls, including myself, to achieve their dreams, its very existence has been consistently under threat on behalf of an unaccountable federal bureaucracy. It is past time that we as a government restore the sanity that has been lost over the last four years.”

Delivering Economic Prosperity through U.S.-Taiwan Double Taxation Relief ✅ Taiwan is a strong democratic ally of the United States, as well as one of our largest and most critical trading partners in the semiconductor industry and advanced manufacturing, making Taiwan a key economic partner. However, double taxation issues are hindering our ability to do business and bolster our economic partnership to the benefit of both our nations, discouraging cross-border investment, placing economic burdens on American and Taiwanese businesses, and stifling jobs and the manufacturing industry. Because of Taiwan’s unique status, it is our largest trading partner that we don’t have an income tax treaty with. Therefore, we need a unique solution to address double taxation between Taiwan and the U.S. that bolsters the partnership between our two nations by providing targeted and expedited tax relief and a way for a more extensive tax agreement. Additionally, by strengthening our economic partnership with Taiwan, we also strengthen our national security. Taiwan is a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing, which produces the chips used in everything from cell phones, cars, and data centers to advanced weapons and military equipment. This makes Taiwan a key player in U.S. national security, as well as the national security of democratic nations, and our partnership benefits both America and Taiwan’s economies and national security. Chairman Jason Smith’s legislation, H.R. 33, the United States-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act, strengthens the U.S. economic alliance with Taiwan and enhances our competitive position by providing targeted and expedited relief from double taxation on cross-border investment between America and Taiwan through tax code changes and authorizing the President to broker and enter into a tax agreement relative to Taiwan. “Instead of leaving critical supply chains in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, we need to be making more goods in America – or in partnership with allies like Taiwan that share our interests – to reduce our dependence on China. The U.S.-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Act establishes fair tax treatment for both American workers and businesses operating in Taiwan and puts Americans on equal footing with our competitors around the world. Enacting this legislation will help create jobs here at home. U.S. exports to Taiwan support 188,000 American jobs and Taiwanese investment in the United States supports another 21,000. Reducing burdens to Taiwanese investment in America will help aid in building new cutting-edge manufacturing plants staffed by American workers. It will help support our domestic semiconductor and chip manufacturing capabilities, securing strategic supply chains and helping us further move away from China,” said Chairman Jason Smith. “The United States is Taiwan’s largest trading partner without a tax treaty, putting our workers and businesses at a disadvantage with citizens and companies of countries that have tax treaties with Taiwan. Advancing this legislation to President Trump’s desk is the right thing to do for American workers and our economy as a whole.” What Members Said: “In today's global economy, it is customary for the United States to enter into tax treaties with like-minded allies to lessen potential double-tax burdens and encourage cross border investment. The United States currently has tax agreements with over 60 foreign tax jurisdictions. Yet, due to its unique political status, even as our seventh largest trading partner, we do not have a formal tax arrangement with Taiwan in place. This bipartisan legislation before us today would finally change that. This bill makes necessary changes to our tax code to provide much needed certainty to businesses and workers between our two countries,” said Rep. Darin LaHood. “This bill will open the door for us to continue to develop a strong economic partnership, especially in technology and semiconductor sectors, and help the United States reduce our reliance on China.” Rep. Nathaniel Moran how H.R. 33 eliminates double taxation, boosts U.S.-Taiwan investment, and strengthens our semiconductor supply chain while countering China's influence. outlined how H.R. 33 eliminates double taxation, boosts U.S.-Taiwan investment, and strengthens our semiconductor supply chain while countering China's influence.

Standing Up for American Women Against Criminal Illegal Immigrants ✅ Time and time again, shocking headlines flash across our screens and in the papers about illegal immigrants committing atrocious crimes against Americans. In particular, many of these headlines reference rape and sexual assault against women and girls at the hands of these criminal illegal immigrants – illegal immigrants who should never have been allowed into this country in the first place. In Houston, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was assaulted and strangled to death by two illegal immigrants from Venezuela. In Martha’s Vineyard, an illegal immigrant from Brazil was charged with five counts of rape of a child – after he was previously found guilty of strangulation, assault and battery on a family member. Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. In Florida, a Guatemalan illegal immigrant sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in his van. Laken Riley was brutally murdered by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant while she was on a jog. And in South Louisiana, an illegal was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint and stabbing a man multiple times. These are just a few of the victims of the Biden-Harris border crisis. The Biden-Harris Administration has consistently failed to enforce U.S. border laws and remove illegal aliens from our country, even if they have committed crimes. In FY 2023, 41 percent fewer criminal aliens were deported than in FY 2020, and around 60 percent fewer were removed than in FY 2019. Under President Biden and “Border Czar” V.P. Harris, over 8.8 million illegal immigrants have come across our southern border, including more than 394 people on the terrorist watchlist. Meanwhile, as of July 2024, there are around 650,000 illegal immigrants on the ICE non-detained docket who have been convicted of a crime or have pending criminal charges, meaning criminal aliens are roaming freely. We must take a stand against these life-destroying policies that continue to allow criminal illegal immigrants to enter and remain in our country. H.R. 30, the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to make illegal immigrants who are convicted of, who admit having committed, or who admit committing sex offenses or domestic violence inadmissible and deportable from the United States. “No family should endure the heartbreak the families of Laken Riley, Mollie Tibbetts, Karina Vetrano, and Maddie Hines have experienced. Every woman and every girl deserves to feel safe in their own community,” said Rep. Nancy Mace. “The radical left doesn’t agree with this. 145 liberals in Congress love illegal immigrant rapists and murder. House Republicans united to expand protections for women and put the safety of Americans first.” “This isn’t complicated—keeping criminal illegal aliens out of our country and off our streets is just common sense,” Mace continued. “Women should be able to walk down the street without fear, and families should feel safe in their own neighborhoods.” What Members Said: “In May, 2024, authorities arrested a 20-year-old illegal alien for allegedly snatching an 11-year-old girl off the street in front of her Lake Worth, Florida, home and sexually assaulting her. According to local officials, the Guatemalan national crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in early January, 2024, made his way to Florida shortly thereafter, and does not have an immigration court date until 2027,” said Rep. Laurel Lee. “That is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' immigration legacy: more unvetted aliens released into American communities, more criminal aliens on American streets, and more Americans endangered by radical, reckless policies. Thankfully, the American people have voted to end this nightmare. The Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act is just one of many bills Republicans have proposed that will help close immigration loopholes, reverse the disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration, and implement President Trump's immigration enforcement agenda.” Rep. Monica De La Cruz that H.R. 30 is vital legislation to protect women and girls across America from violent criminals by allowing officials to deny entry to non-U.S. nationals who admit to or are convicted of serious crimes and expanding grounds for deportations. emphasized that H.R. 30 is vital legislation to protect women and girls across America from violent criminals by allowing officials to deny entry to non-U.S. nationals who admit to or are convicted of serious crimes and expanding grounds for deportations.