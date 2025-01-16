Hyperkalemia Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Hyperkalemia Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Hyperkalemia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hyperkalemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hyperkalemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hyperkalemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hyperkalemia Market Report:

• The Hyperkalemia market size was valued approximately USD 1,380 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In January 2025, AccurKardia has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its AI-driven AK+ Guard hyperkalemia detection solution. The software leverages Lead I ECG data to notify patients and healthcare providers of moderate to severe hyperkalemia episodes, which may result in sudden cardiac arrest.

• In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperkalemia in the 7MM were estimated at 5.8 million. This number is projected to grow significantly by 2034, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) observed during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

• In 2023, the United States accounted for approximately 80% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperkalemia across the 7MM. This number is anticipated to rise further by 2034.

• Within the EU4 and the United Kingdom, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperkalemia, totaling approximately 0.21 million in 2023. In contrast, Spain recorded the lowest diagnosed prevalence, with around 16,000 cases during the same year.

• In 2023, Japan's diagnosed prevalent population of Hyperkalemia was estimated at approximately 0.7 million cases, with this figure expected to vary throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

• DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for Hyperkalemia estimates that the disease shows a higher prevalence among males across the 7MM. In the United States alone, there were approximately 2.5 million males and 2.1 million females affected in 2023.

• In 2023, an estimated 5.8 million diagnosed cases of Hyperkalemia were reported across the 7MM. The projected rise in cases is attributed to factors such as aging populations, a growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and heart failure, improved awareness and diagnosis, as well as lifestyle and dietary changes contributing to potassium imbalances.

• A substantial share of the hyperkalemia market is dominated by innovative potassium binders, particularly LOKELMA and VELTASSA. These approved treatments have seen widespread adoption among patients due to their efficacy in long-term management. In 2023, LOKELMA held a larger market share, especially among patients receiving chronic care in outpatient settings.

• Key Hyperkalemia Companies: Vifor Pharma, Zeria Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Relypsa, Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical, Ardelyx, Vifor Pharma, Inc., Relypsa, Inc., ZS Pharma, Inc., and others

• Key Hyperkalemia Therapies: VELTASSA (patiromer/ZG-801), LOKELMA 5 GM Powder for Oral Suspension, Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), patiromer, RDX013, Patiromer, Spironolactone, Zirconium silicate (ZS), and others

• The Hyperkalemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hyperkalemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hyperkalemia market dynamics.

Hyperkalemia Overview

Hyperkalemia is a medical condition characterized by elevated levels of potassium in the blood. Potassium is an essential electrolyte that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including the proper functioning of muscles, nerves, and the heart. However, when the concentration of potassium in the blood becomes higher than normal, it can lead to health problems.

Hyperkalemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hyperkalemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Hyperkalemia

• Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Hyperkalemia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hyperkalemia

Hyperkalemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hyperkalemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hyperkalemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hyperkalemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hyperkalemia Therapies and Key Companies

• VELTASSA (patiromer/ZG-801): Vifor Pharma/Zeria Pharmaceutical

• LOKELMA 5 GM Powder for Oral Suspension: AstraZeneca

• Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC): AstraZeneca

• patiromer: Relypsa, Inc.

• patiromer: Zeria Pharmaceutical

• RDX013: Ardelyx

• Patiromer: Vifor Pharma, Inc.

• Spironolactone: Relypsa, Inc.

• Zirconium silicate (ZS): ZS Pharma, Inc.

Scope of the Hyperkalemia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Hyperkalemia Companies: Vifor Pharma, Zeria Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Relypsa, Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical, Ardelyx, Vifor Pharma, Inc., Relypsa, Inc., ZS Pharma, Inc., and others

• Key Hyperkalemia Therapies: VELTASSA (patiromer/ZG-801), LOKELMA 5 GM Powder for Oral Suspension, Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), patiromer, RDX013, Patiromer, Spironolactone, Zirconium silicate (ZS), and others

• Hyperkalemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperkalemia current marketed and Hyperkalemia emerging therapies

• Hyperkalemia Market Dynamics: Hyperkalemia market drivers and Hyperkalemia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hyperkalemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hyperkalemia Market Access and Reimbursement

