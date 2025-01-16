[Latest] Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market Size/Share Worth USD 9,176.6 Million by 2033 at a 5.67% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5,080 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5,255.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 9,176.6 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are 3M, AMERICAN POLYFILM INC., ANSELL LTD., Dickinson and Company), Becton, Belimed AG, BIOMÉRIEUX, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Dickinson and Company, Getinge Group, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lac-Mac Limited, Medtronic, Mölnlycke AB, Pacon Manufacturing, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Prescient Surgical, Sotera Health, bioMerieux SA, Steris Corporation, Stryker, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Surgical Site Infection Control Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Surgical scrubs, Hair clippers, Surgical drapes, Surgical irrigation), By Surgery/Procedure (Cataract surgery, Cesarean section, Dental restoration, Gastric bypass, Others), By Type of Infection (Superficial incisional SSI, Deep incisional SSI, Organ or space SSI), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Surgical Site Infection Control Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5,080 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5,255.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9,176.6 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.67% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Surgical Site Infection Control Market: Overview

Surgical Site Infection Control includes the prevention and mitigation of infections at surgical sites. It involves various measures, such as the use of antibiotics and infection prevention treatments.

Various factors, such as the rapidly expanding healthcare industry worldwide, growing surgical procedures in emerging economies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of cosmetic surgeries worldwide, increasing usage of surgical infection technologies, and growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections, are some of the factors propelling the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

However, the high implementation cost of surgical site infection control measures, the dearth of skilled labour to carry out surgical infections, the lack of universal directives pertaining to surgical site infections, and the lack of adaptation in many underdeveloped countries are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Growing collaborations between key players and end users to provide customized infection control products and technological innovations in surgical site infection control, such as the usage of advanced technologies, increasing spending on healthcare facilities, and growing supportive government policies, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key trends observed in the market include a growing emphasis on strengthening healthcare facilities and growing mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations among key players and other stakeholders. Thus, evolving trends are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global Surgical Site Infection Control market is segmented by product, surgery, infection type, end user and region. By Product, the market is segmented into surgical scrubs, hair clippers, surgical drapes and surgical irrigation. Among all these, the surgical scrubs segment dominated the global surgical site infection control market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of surgical scrubs across various end users such as hospitals, surgical centers and clinics.

By region, North America dominated the global surgical site infection control market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to growing investment in healthcare facilities and the presence of many technology giants across the region.

Key countries, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, are expected to drive the market growth of this region during the forecast period. Various factors, such as the growing geriatric population, increasing number of surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing supportive regulatory framework, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5,255.7 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 9,176.6 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 5,080 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.67% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product, Surgery/Procedure, Type of Infection, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Surgical Site Infection Control market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Surgical Site Infection Control industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, this report covers key players’ profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Surgical Site Infection Control market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Surgical Site Infection Control market forward?

What are the Surgical Site Infection Control Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Surgical Site Infection Control Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Surgical Site Infection Control market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Surgical Site Infection Control Market: Regional Analysis

The global surgical site infection control market is segmented by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing number of surgeries in the U.S. and Canada and the availability of well-established healthcare facilities across the region.

Various factors, such as the increasing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditures, a growing number of medical tourists in the region, increasing investment in advanced healthcare facilities, and implementation of operation and surgical codes across the region, are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Major countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Europe held the second largest market share in the global surgical site infection control market due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure across the region. The presence of major key players in the region, the increasing ageing population, a growing number of surgeries due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors mainly propelling the market growth of this region. Many major countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Russia, Italy and the Netherlands are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors such as increasing healthcare expenditures, supportive government policies, growing disposable income, and increasing the number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Surgical scrubs, Hair clippers, Surgical drapes, Surgical irrigation), By Surgery/Procedure (Cataract surgery, Cesarean section, Dental restoration, Gastric bypass, Others), By Type of Infection (Superficial incisional SSI, Deep incisional SSI, Organ or space SSI), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Surgical Site Infection Control Market:

3M

AMERICAN POLYFILM INC.

ANSELL LTD.

Dickinson and Company)

Becton

Belimed AG

BIOMÉRIEUX

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Dickinson and Company

Getinge Group

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lac-Mac Limited

Medtronic

Mölnlycke AB

Pacon Manufacturing

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Prescient Surgical

Sotera Health

bioMerieux SA

Steris Corporation

Stryker

Others

The Surgical Site Infection Control Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Surgical scrubs

Hair clippers

Surgical drapes

Surgical irrigation

By Surgery/Procedure

Cataract surgery

Cesarean section

Dental restoration

Gastric bypass

Others

By Type of Infection

Superficial incisional SSI

Deep incisional SSI

Organ or space SSI

By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Surgical Site Infection Control Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Surgical Site Infection Control Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Surgical Site Infection Control Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Surgical Site Infection Control Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Surgical Site Infection Control Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Surgical Site Infection Control Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Surgical Site Infection Control Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Surgical Site Infection Control Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Surgical Site Infection Control Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Surgical Site Infection Control Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Surgical Site Infection Control Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Surgical Site Infection Control Market Report

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Surgical Site Infection Control market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Surgical Site Infection Control market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Surgical Site Infection Control market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Surgical Site Infection Control market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Surgical Site Infection Control industry.

Managers in the Surgical Site Infection Control sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Surgical Site Infection Control market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Surgical Site Infection Control products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

