Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 15, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 16, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen. Company Name: New York Mutual Trading, Co., Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) New York Mutual Trading Co., Inc. Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

New York Mutual Trading Co., Inc of Secaucus, NJ is recalling 7.05 oz of Prepared Monkfish Liver (Ankimobo) because the package label contains undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Prepared Monkfish Liver was distributed in FL, GA, MD, NJ, and NY mainly through restaurants and some retail stores.

The prepared monkfish liver is in a 7.05 oz polyethylene vacuum pouch, UPC code is 72546611224, and lot code is 2025.6.30 or before this date.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of milk.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by failing to include milk derived from an ingredient on the product label.

The last distribution of the product in the marketplace was on December 14, 2024.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at la. foodsafetygrp@mutual.us or 213-626-9458.