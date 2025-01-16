DEADLINE ALERT for RVNC, REGN, and BIOA: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – December 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Revance was in material breach of the Distribution Agreement; (2) the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of litigation, as well as monetary and reputational harm; (3) all the foregoing increased the risk that the Tender Offer would be delayed and/or amended; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN)

Class Period: November 2, 2023 – October 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 10, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that distributors did not charge Eylea customers more to use a credit card; (2) that these payments subsidized the prices that customers paid when using credit cards to purchase Eylea; (3) that, as a result, Regeneron offered a price concession that lowered Eylea’s selling price; (4) that, because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to purchase anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron’s price concessions provided a competitive advantage; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Regeneron misleadingly boosted reported Eylea sales; (6) that, by failing to report its payment of credit card fees as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the ASP reported to federal agencies, thereby violating the False Claims Act; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA)

Class Period: September 22, 2024 – January 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 10, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the potential for liver transaminitis in any of its previous clinical Phase 1 trials and various preclinical tox studies; (2) potential safety concerns with the Company’s ongoing STRIDES clinical trial; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated the likelihood the ongoing STRIDES study would be completed; (4) that, as a result, the Company overstated the potential of a second Phase 2 clinical trial combining azelaprag and semaglutide to treat obesity in individuals ages 18 years and older; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

