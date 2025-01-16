thINK Announces thINK 2025 Board and Begins Planning for thINK Ahead 2025, to take place July 14 - 16 in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, FL., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thINK, an independent community of Canon U.S.A. production inkjet customers, is pleased to announce 2025 thINK Board positions, as follows:

thINK 2025 Board:

Pete Studer – President 2025 | CEO, Impact

Lori Messina – Immediate Past President 2025 | President, Access Direct

Chris Wells – Director | 2025 VP/Treasurer | Executive Vice President, DSG | UW

Eric Hollingsworth – Director | 2025 Conference Chair | VP of Operations, RevSpring

Shelley Hyde – Director | Co-Owner PrintMailPro

Fred Van Alstyne – Director | Chief Operating Officer, Cathedral Corporation

Tom Ling – Director | Managing Member, Advantage Colorgraphics

Francis McMahon – Executive Sponsor | Executive VP, Production Technology & Services, Canon U.S.A.

Tonya Powers – Executive Sponsor | Director, Customer Marketing-Production, Canon U.S.A.

Eric Hawkinson – thINK Executive Director

Pete Studer, a seasoned leader with a deep-rooted belief in the power of human connection, steps into the role of thINK Board President. “I’ve been on the thINK board for over five years and am honored to serve as thINK Board President. Being a part of the thINK board aligns well with our company’s mission — as well as my own personal mission — to experience the joy of investing in others,'" Studer shared. "Investing in people leads to immeasurable rewards, and I’m excited to help drive thINK’s mission to foster growth, cultivate meaningful connections, and help ensure the continued success of the inkjet industry.” Studer has a passion for nurturing the next generation of industry leaders. He emphasizes the importance of attracting young talent to the inkjet industry, highlighting its exciting opportunities and the potential for personal and professional growth. Beyond his role as CEO at Impact, Pete enjoys the outdoors, playing golf, spending quality time with his wife and three teen daughters, and hunting season.

Lori Messina, President of Access Direct, will transition to the role of Immediate Past President. “It has been an honor to serve as thINK Board President,” Messina stated. “I look forward to supporting Pete and the thINK Board in the role of Immediate Past President to collectively foster the growth of the Canon inkjet user community.”

Tom Ling, Managing Member of Advantage Colorgraphics and Fred Van Alstyne, COO of Cathedral Corporation, join the thINK 2025 Board. “The dynamic nature of thINK empowers the entire community to take an active role in contributing to its growth. My colleague John Slaney and I have been active in sharing our best practices as thINK Ahead attendees. I look forward to serving on the thINK board to further contribute to the community,” Van Alstyne said. Tom Ling adds, “thINK is the most collaborative group you’ll find in the inkjet industry. The relationships forged within thINK are invaluable, and it’s my pleasure to serve on the thINK board to help others cultivate these meaningful connections that drive growth and overall success of the inkjet industry.”

Mark your calendars! The thINK Board is already kicking off planning meetings for thINK Ahead 2025, to take place July 14-16, 2025, in Boca Raton, Florida at The Boca Raton. Do you have input for the thINK Board on what you’d like to see at thINK Ahead 2025? Email us at Info@thINKforum.com.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon U.S.A. is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

