RIDOH and RIIB Award Funding to Three Public Water Systems to Address PFAS and Other Emerging Drinking Water Contaminants

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH)'s Center for Drinking Water Quality and Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (RIIB) have awarded grant funding to three public water systems in disadvantaged or small communities (serving less than 10,000 people) to address emerging contaminants in drinking water. This funding provides critical resources to small and disadvantaged public water systems to improve local drinking water infrastructure and the quality of the drinking water they provide.

RIIB voted to fund the following public water system projects:

- Little Compton School District received $550,000 to address PFOA at Wilbur and McMahon School. PFOA is a type of PFAS chemical. Test results showed drinking water at the school had levels of PFOA that were greater than the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) maximum contaminant level (MCL). This funding will be used to address the exceedance.

- Newport Boys and Girls Club received $40,000 to fund the engineering design needed to address manganese. Test results showed levels of manganese that were greater than the EPA's manganese health advisory.

- JEMP LLC (the public water system in Scituate) received $48,000 to fund the design of a solution to lower PFAS levels. JEMP LLC is a community PWS that had PFAS levels greater than the RI PFAS MCL of 20 ppt. This funding will enable JEMP LLC to design a solution that will lower the PFAS levels to be in compliance with both state and federal PFAS MCLs.

"This funding makes critical resources available to small public water systems in Rhode Island for specific projects to improve local drinking water infrastructure, the quality of the drinking water they provide, and protect public health," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "We are pleased to announce the award of this funding with our partners at the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank."

"PFAS and other emerging contaminants are a growing problem for public drinking water systems across Rhode Island, yet small water systems lack the financial resources to address the issue," said Infrastructure Bank Executive Director William Fazioli. "That is why we are pleased to provide $638,000 in Emerging Contaminants grant funding to small water systems in Newport, Scituate, and Little Compton that collectively serve approximately 800 people. Utilizing this grant funding, each system will be able to upgrade their treatment processes to remove PFAS and manganese contaminants."

When a person is exposed to PFAS, they can build up in the body. The amount of PFAS in the body can increase to the point where it can harm health. Studies have shown that elevated levels of certain PFAS can cause negative health effects, including higher cholesterol levels, lower infant birth weights, weakened immune response, and increased risk of some cancers, including kidney cancer. Infants and young children with developing immune systems; people who are breastfeeding, pregnant, or who may become pregnant; and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Public health officials are concerned about manganese in drinking water because it can have an impact on human health and can damage the distribution systems of public water systems. Your body needs some manganese to stay healthy, but too much can be harmful. Children who drink water with high levels of manganese may have problems with memory, attention, and motor skills. Infants (babies under 1 year old) are likely to develop learning and behavior problems. Adults who drink water with high levels of manganese may experience impacts to their nervous system, resulting in behavioral changes as well as slow and clumsy movements. It can result in a disorder similar to Parkinson's disease, called Manganism. Tremors, shaking, an unsteady gait, serous kidney and urinary tract illnesses are all symptoms of very high exposure to manganese.

RIDOH and RIIB received $18,914,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities grant program in 2023 for a five-year period. The work carried out under this grant includes direct public water system assistance in the form of grant awards to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants such as manganese.