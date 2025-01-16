LeverX Engages in Collaborative Events During the World Economic Forum 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Economic Forum 2025, set to occur from January 20 to 24 in Davos, Switzerland, will once again serve as a global hub for addressing pressing global challenges. LeverX is proud to participate in a series of key events surrounding this prestigious forum, leveraging the platform to highlight its commitment to advancing technological innovation and fostering strategic partnerships.Driving Digital Transformation and CollaborationLeverX's participation in Davos focuses on driving progress in digital transformation and fostering collaborations aimed at meaningful impact. By engaging in high-profile discussions and networking opportunities, LeverX seeks to:-Demonstrate how cutting-edge technologies, including Generative AI, can revolutionize industries by automating processes, enabling predictive insights, and enhancing customer experiences at scale.-Share expertise on advancing solutions such as Digital Supply Chain (DSC) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).-Encourage collaboration among industry leaders to address complex global challenges through technology.Meet the LeverX DelegationRepresenting LeverX at these events are:-Dr. Victor Lozinski, Co-founder & Chairman of the Board-Stepan Yunkevich, Head of Web Development at LeverX and CTO at Emerline-Juergen Helmle, Business Development Director, LeverX Switzerland-Olga Rasolka, Head of External Affairs-Alexei Bogdanovich, Head of Communications and Partner Success ManagerThe delegation is eager to engage in discussions about the future of technology, exchange ideas, and explore solutions to address specific industry challenges. Attendees can schedule meetings with the team to discuss tailored strategies and opportunities for collaboration.Spotlight on Generative AI at DIGITAL LOUNGE @WEF2025As part of its Davos engagements, LeverX is excited to announce Stepan Yunkevich’s presentation on January 22 at the DIGITAL LOUNGE @WEF2025, hosted at Lab42, Villa Fontana. This exclusive session will offer a unique perspective on:-Unlocking profit opportunities through Generative AI.-Real-world implementations of Generative AI-powered solutions.-Benefits for developers adopting advanced AI technologies.Business leaders and innovators attending the session will gain actionable insights into leveraging AI technologies for competitive advantage.Paving the Way for a Tech-Driven FutureThe events surrounding the World Economic Forum 2025 provide an unparalleled platform for global collaboration and innovation. LeverX’s active participation underscores its dedication to developing and applying cutting-edge technology solutions to meet today’s challenges. The company remains committed to fostering partnerships that deliver impactful results and drive progress.If you are attending events in Davos, take the opportunity to connect with the LeverX team and explore how we can work together to create sustainable, technology-driven solutions for the future.About LeverXFounded in 2003 in Silicon Valley, LeverX is a global system integrator specializing in SAP implementation and custom software development. With over 20 years of experience as a trusted SAP partner, LeverX has completed more than 950 projects for 800+ clients, enabling businesses to maximize their SAP investments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.