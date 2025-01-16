InCharge Appoints Rich Mohr as CEO, Cameron Funk as Executive Board Chair, Expands Fleet Charging Service and Support

Newly appointed InCharge Energy CEO Rich Mohr

InCharge announces leadership changes and expanded service, maintenance for cross-brand EV chargers to provide operational confidence for electric fleets.

Our EV charger hardware products and InControl™ maintenance software are best-in-class; our in-house service professionals support multi-brand chargers for successful electric fleet operations.” — Rich Mohr, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InCharge Energy, the leading provider of end-to-end charging solutions for electric fleets, has appointed Rich Mohr as its new Chief Executive Officer and Cameron Funk as Executive Board Chair effective January 15, 2025.Prior to joining InCharge, Mohr’s career includes nearly 30 years of fleet and technology product experience in transportation, technology, and electrification in North America and globally, most recently in executive leadership roles at ChargePoint and as Chief Technology Officer at Ryder System, Inc.“It is an honor to be appointed CEO for InCharge,” Mohr commented. “Our suite of EV charger hardware products and InControl™ maintenance software is best-in-class, and our in-house service and support professionals manage multi-brand charger reliability and cost effectiveness for fleet managers to ensure successful day-to-day operations. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated employees and partners to create positive outcomes for our customers, our communities, and our planet.”InCharge leadership recently completed a buyback of the controlling stake in the company from ABB E-mobility and executed multi-year, bilateral agreements for software and technical services with ABB E-mobility. The commercial agreements reflect the strength of InCharge’s proprietary software solution for charger management and maintenance, called InControl™, which will be incorporated for use globally in all ABB charging products over the term.Headquartered in Los Angeles, InCharge has facilities in Richmond, Virginia; Montreal, Quebec; and Bellflower, California. The company has strategically broadened its capabilities with on-staff technicians across North America in support of its commitments to its customers, including eight of the ten major auto, truck, and bus manufacturers. The company also serves three out of five of the largest fleets in North America with highly trained and skilled in-house field service technicians, providing a one-stop shop for all their EV infrastructure needs.Funk noted that “Rich has the unique experience of having worked with the largest fleets in the world and has a passion for innovation that aligns perfectly with our company’s values and vision. We are delighted to have Rich as an experienced leader with a proven history of success to guide the company into this next phase of growth.”About InCharge EnergyInCharge Energy provides reliable, cost-effective charging solutions for North American fleets of all sizes. Its service and maintenance offerings, available in every state and province, are designed to support multiple brands of charging equipment. The company also offers a range of customizable financial solutions to meet every business objective and budget, accelerating the path to fleet electrification for auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and state and local agencies.The InCharge team of service experts works remotely to keep chargers operational and dispatches on-staff, highly trained technicians across the continent to facilitate rapid issue resolution. The company’s open-API InControl™ is the first fleet charging software to be widely adopted across North America to control costs and manage charging results. This AI-powered charger maintenance platform is purpose-built to keep electric fleets on the roads, empowering businesses with key insights to easily optimize fleet operations and minimize total cost of ownership (TCO).Headquartered in Los Angeles, InCharge has operating facilities in Richmond, Virginia; Montreal, Quebec; and Bellflower, California. Learn more about InCharge Energy and its services at www.inchargeus.com . You can also follow InCharge on LinkedIn or X.InCharge Energy Media ContactJennifer Reedjennifer.reed@inchargeus.com

