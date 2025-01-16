Total Ancillary Launches Healthview360™

Wound Care Management SaaS Platform is First of its Kind

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wound care management innovator Total Ancillary announces the full market launch of Healthview360™, an advanced SaaS (software-as-a-service) enablement platform designed to transform operations for wound care providers, clinic administration, staff and their representatives.

Now available nationwide, Healthview360™ is a comprehensive, subscriber-based software support system designed to streamline administrative tasks, optimize resource allocation, provide real-time product insights and increase overall efficiency at every stage of the wound care process.

Healthview360™ is the first platform of its kind that, dependent on subscription level, offers full compatibility with any advanced skin substitute, regardless of whether the product is supplied by Total Ancillary or another manufacturer. This unique flexibility ensures that providers and clinics can optimize their workflows without being restricted to a specific product line, empowering them to tailor solutions to their specific needs.

“We designed Healthview360™ to be a truly open system that puts the provider’s needs first,” said Total Ancillary Chief Sales Officer Joe Smithco. “By enabling compatibility with all advanced skin substitutes, we’re providing a solution that fits seamlessly into any clinical setting, offering unparalleled flexibility and efficiency. This is a milestone launch and a reflection of Total Ancillary’s commitment to delivering advanced wound care solutions that enhance operational efficiency, care delivery and financial performance.”

Healthview360™ offers a robust suite of features that automate and streamline administrative tasks, enabling healthcare providers to devote more time to delivering outstanding patient care. With two subscription levels — Mindight™ Link and Woundcare+™ — practices can choose the plan that best fits their needs. Key features include:

Automated verification and claims tracking : Eliminate administrative bottlenecks with real-time processing and fewer manual touchpoints.

: Eliminate administrative bottlenecks with real-time processing and fewer manual touchpoints. Enhanced supply chain management : Simplify inventory, order tracking and invoicing with real-time visibility and error reduction.

: Simplify inventory, order tracking and invoicing with real-time visibility and error reduction. Advanced data analytics (Woundcare+™ exclusive) : Drive informed decision-making with actionable insights and robust reporting tools.

: Drive informed decision-making with actionable insights and robust reporting tools. Universal skin substitute compatibility (Woundcare+™ exclusive) : Streamline workflows while using any advanced skin substitute product, regardless of the supplier.

: Streamline workflows while using any advanced skin substitute product, regardless of the supplier. EMR/EHR integration (Woundcare+™ exclusive): Ensure secure, unified data and streamlined workflows for improved patient management.



Specifically tailored for each unique clinic-based user, Healthview360™ features a user-friendly interface that facilitates rapid adoption across all skill levels. In addition, optional revenue cycle optimization services can consolidate billing, collections and claims tracking for enhanced financial visibility.

“The launch of Healthview360™ marks a new era for wound care,” added Smithco. “By addressing the unique challenges faced by wound care providers and staff, the platform enables clinics to improve clinic efficiency, have greater financial visibility and increase focus on care delivery — all while providing the flexibility to integrate any advanced skin substitute into customer workflows.”

About Total Ancillary

An end-to-end wound care management company, Total Ancillary is committed to improving the care continuum by supporting healthcare providers with customized, highly advanced products, technology and business services. Through its proprietary Healthview360™ software, Total Ancillary provides innovative, seamless solutions to streamline clinic operations and support care delivery. The company also offers a comprehensive range of advanced skin substitutes designed for various wound types and healing stages. Total Ancillary has a widespread subscriber base with main offices in Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.totalancillary.com.

Media Contact:

Rose Moore

VP of Marketing

rose.moore@totalancillary.com

972-954-5541

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.