MEC Tertuis Simmers on visit by Minister of Human Settlements

Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, welcomes national Minister of Human Settlements, Thembisile Simelane’s visit to the Regent Villas housing development in Mitchells Plain today.

The development offers an affordable rental option for households earning between R1 850 and R22 000 per month and consists of multiple phases. Phase 1 was completed in March 2021 and delivered 104 housing units, all of which are currently tenanted. Phase 2 was completed in March 2023 and delivered a further 60 units. Phase 3 consisting of 110 units is currently under construction, with expected completion in August 2025 and tenanting to begin in September 2025. Phase 4 is already in its early development stage and will deliver 223 units.

Minister Simmers said, “Minister Simelane’s visit to Mitchells Plain today, as well as her recent visits to several areas in Cape Town that have been affected by shack fires, sets the tone for constructive collaboration that will allow us to achieve our shared goal of delivering affordable and dignified housing opportunities to the people of the Western Cape.”

High on the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s (DOI) agenda is engaging in robust discussions with national counterparts to advocate for the devolution of specific competencies to the Provincial Government. This will enhance the province’s ability to deliver more housing opportunities, respond directly to emergencies, such as informal settlement fires, and provide alternative emergency housing to affected residents.

New financing models must also be explored to enable the DOI to secure projects and deliver on scale. The national government must re-evaluate budget processes to provide budget certainty and financial sustainability. In-year budget cuts have placed enormous strain on the department to deliver services, depriving qualifying beneficiaries of the housing opportunities they rightfully deserve.

“We know that there is still a lot more to be done, but the Western Cape is the most successful province in South Africa with regards to delivering housing opportunities. If we can strengthen collaboration and receive efficient support from national government, we will be able to deliver many more opportunities to the people of this province, especially to our most vulnerable communities,” Minister Simmers remarked.

