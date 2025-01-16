Global Mofy Announces Milestone Achievements for "Guardians of the Dafeng"，Delivering Breakthrough Visual Effects to Drive International Acclaim

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider specializing in virtual content production and 3D digital asset development, today announced its pivotal role in delivering the visual effects (VFX) for the internationally acclaimed fantasy-action television series Guardians of the Dafeng (大奉打更人).

As part of its virtual content production business, Global Mofy’s VFX expertise brought Guardians of the Dafeng to life with epic battle sequences, intricate magical effects, and visually stunning environments. Praised for meticulous craftsmanship and premium quality, these elements elevated the series to cinematic standards, captivating audiences worldwide. By utilizing generative AI technology, a high-precision 3D digital assets bank, and advanced VFX techniques, Global Mofy seamlessly integrated thrilling action, intricate details, and emotional depth. This achievement underscores the Company’s ability to deliver high-caliber projects that meet the demands of top-tier productions.

“Guardians of the Dafeng has received widespread acclaim for its high-quality visual effects, and we are deeply proud of this achievement,” said Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy. “This recognition not only highlights the exceptional capabilities of our team in creative design and cutting-edge technology but also reaffirms Global Mofy’s pivotal role in driving industry advancement and setting new standards. By enhancing the visual storytelling and resonating deeply with global audiences, we are opening new possibilities for the entertainment industry. The success of this project inspires us to continuously innovate and deliver higher-quality solutions to meet the demands of future premium productions, solidifying our leadership in the industry.”

The series, which airs on CCTV-8, online platforms like Tencent Video, and other distribution channels, has achieved exceptional success:

With Guardians of the Dafeng currently being translated into 13 languages and expanding to new markets, Global Mofy continues to demonstrate its ability to execute sophisticated, high-profile projects. Supported by a team of seasoned professionals and cutting-edge technology, the Company is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional results for film, television, and beyond, setting new standards for production excellence and global collaboration.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary "Mofy Lab" technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence ("AI") technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.cn/ or ir.globalmofy.cn.

