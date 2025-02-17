RNWBL & DSPTCH Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Prevailing Wage & Apprenticeship Compliance in Clean Energy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RNWBL, a leading clean energy independent solutions provider, is proud to announce DSPTCH, the largest and most widely used app in clean energy, as its exclusive provider for Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship (PWA) tracking and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compliance. RNWBL’s pioneering collaboration accelerated, field tested, and audit-verified DSPTCH’s industry standard for comprehensive, streamlined, and scalable compliance across all aspects of the IRA.DSPTCH has established itself as the premier real-time multi-company PWA compliance platform, ensuring transparency and efficiency across gigawatts of IRA projects to date.Through this strategic alliance, RNWBL will exclusively leverage DSPTCH’s cutting-edge compliance technology across its entire IRA project portfolio. To date, DSPTCH has seamlessly handled all of RNWBL’s projects across multiple states, asset owners, US DOL Apprenticeship Programs, repower sites, and ongoing long-term asset management contracts. These capabilities have provided prevailing wage, apprenticeship, and related tax documentation for hundreds of traveling technicians spanning RNWBL’s extensive wind, solar and BESS services.“DSPTCH is a game-changer for RNWBL and the industry at large,” said Dan DePonte, President and CEO of RNWBL. “By leveraging DSPTCH’s best-in-class compliance platform, we are setting a new standard to ensure IRA compliance, manage prevailing wage requirements, track apprentices, and handle external audit reporting. DSPTCH’s capabilities are unmatched in the market, giving RNWBL a significant edge in IRA compliance and project execution. We view these capabilities as a critical differentiator to RNWBL and foundational to our record-breaking growth in both 2024 and 2025.”DSPTCH continues to provide RNWBL a distinct competitive advantage and gained trust of top taxpayers, OEMs, EPCs, and asset owners.“We are thrilled to work alongside RNWBL. The breadth and depth of their IRA project portfolio is among the most diverse in the country,” said Alex Jones, President at DSPTCH. “RNWBL’s culture of innovation, growth, and technology driven solutions is remarkably refreshing. They have embraced IRA compliance as part of their license to operate. Most importantly, that approach has started to tremendous pay dividends via new IRA projects, expanded scopes, and the trust with clients to handle long-term asset management including the multi-year alteration and repair prevailing wage reporting requirements. Mutual growth makes for a great partnership.”Together, RNWBL and DSPTCH’s partnership delivers a comprehensive turnkey solution for developers, asset owners, EPCs, and service providers striving to meet IRA compliance requirements efficiently and effectively.Join the most used app in renewables today https://dsptch.app.link . Learn more at https://dsptch.work Check out the DSPTCH IRA Field Guide at https://dsptch.work/ira-field-guide Learn more about RNWBL at https://rnwbl.com Press Contact:

