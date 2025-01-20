Dipannyta Chatterjee Joins Legacy Makers TV to Redefine Luxury with Sustainability

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dipannyta Chatterjee, founder of NVDC, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Dipannyta shares her vision for blending luxury with sustainability. NVDC, her innovative brand, offers eco-conscious home decor, cruelty-free beauty essentials, and wellness products designed to inspire a more responsible lifestyle.“Luxury doesn’t have to come at the expense of the planet,” Dipannyta shares in her episode.Her episode highlights the importance of integrating sustainability into everyday choices and provides actionable insights for individuals and businesses looking to align their values with their practices.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Dipannyta Chatterjee to inspire audiences with transformative ideas and impactful solutions. Her episode will encourage viewers to rethink luxury and embrace sustainability.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/dipannyta-chatterjee

