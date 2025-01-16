LifeVantage Welcomes Todd Thompson as Chief Information and Innovation Officer

Technology leader brings decades of expertise in innovation, scalability and customer-focused solutions to accelerate LifeVantage’s growth and digital transformation

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, is proud to announce the addition of Todd Thompson as Chief Information and Innovation Officer. Todd brings decades of experience driving transformative technology solutions and business growth for prominent global organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd to the LifeVantage team,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “Todd’s exceptional track record in technology leadership and his forward-thinking approach will be pivotal as we continue along our growth path. His expertise aligns perfectly with our desire to scale and enhance the digital experience for our independent Consultants and customers as we continue to deliver activation innovation in health and wellness.”

Todd held senior leadership roles as Chief Information Officer at JetBlue Airways, Starwood Hotels, Vivint, and dōTERRA. He has a proven track record in scaling operations, improving back-end systems and delivering exceptional customer-facing technologies, consistently enabling significant innovation and operational efficiency milestones. He also served as a consultant with SBI.Razorfish, Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, and Andersen Consulting, and held IT leadership roles at Nu Skin. A passionate advocate for families with children with special needs, Todd has contributed his time and expertise to both for-profit and nonprofit boards.

“I am honored to join LifeVantage at such an exciting time,” said Todd Thompson. “This company is uniquely positioned to empower people around the globe to take control of their health and well-being through their strong business model and product strategy. I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive innovation that strengthens our mission and enhances the lives of our Consultants and customers.”

To learn more about LifeVantage and Activation, visit www.lifevantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System™, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Madeline Gossett, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 620-7673

lifevantage@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

