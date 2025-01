Giftify, Inc. Plans for Accelerated Growth for CardCash in 2025

Targeting Increased Revenue by Ramping the Participating Retailers, Users and Transactions on the Platform

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining and entertainment experiences, is pleased to provide the following strategic growth initiatives for CardCash.

CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales.

Giftify has identified the following strategic priorities to accelerate growth at CardCash and enhance shareholder value:

Accelerate platform synergies between CardCash.com and Restaurant.com

Expand retail merchant network through new business partnerships

Cross-sell partnerships with other consumer platforms to increase users

Launch innovative offerings to attract new users

Ramp outreach to existing users in order to increase activity and value per transaction

Initiate refer a friend capability and rewards

Add ability to sell gift cards through the app versus website only

Utilize social media to increase visibility and drive new user registrations

Enhance user engagement via data, artificial intelligence and personalized deal recommendations

Scale transaction volume with optimized purchase funnels

Elevate average user spend through premium offerings

Launch complementary services

License opportunities for white label exchanges and FraudFix



FraudFix is CardCash’s proprietary online fraud prevention tool, which is critical to combat high fraud risk and scams. FraudFix automatically responds in under one second, uses over 165 parameters, and cross checks to analyze a single transaction and determine authenticity of card balances Automatic rejections or acceptance cover most levels, some may be flagged to be manually reviewed by the customer.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, “2024 was all about strengthening the CardCash platform and improving efficiencies, and our success has been demonstrated in our operating and financial results year-to-date. Our team has a wide range of strategies and is confident in its abilities to accelerate CardCash’s growth in 2025. Going forward we are focused on driving revenue growth by increasing the number of retailers, registered users, active users and transactions on CardCash.”

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

IR@giftifyinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.