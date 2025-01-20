Submit Release
Jacine Greenwood Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Innovative Approaches in Skincare

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacine Greenwood, founder of Roccoco Botanicals, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.

In her episode, Jacine discusses how Roccoco Botanicals leverages innovative formulations to address chronic skin conditions, blending science and nature to deliver transformative results. Her commitment to sustainability and inclusivity has set new benchmarks in the skincare industry.

“Great skincare isn’t just about results—it’s about creating solutions that empower confidence,” Jacine shares in her episode.

Jacine’s episode provides insights into combining creativity and science to solve industry challenges and build a global brand that redefines beauty standards.

This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.
In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/jacine-greenwood.

