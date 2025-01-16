ZenaTech Completes Acquisition of Weddle Surveying Inc. to Form Base of its Northwest US Region Drone as a Service Business and Focus on Drone Swarms and Wildfire Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Weddle Survey Inc., a land survey engineering company which will form the base of its Northwest US Drone as a Service (DaaS) operations. Weddle Surveying is an established land survey engineering firm located near Portland, Oregon with over 200 customers. ZenaDrone teams are currently onsite to onboard and convert Weddle operations into using drones for land surveys. In addition to land surveys, it is anticipated that the combined entity will develop drone solutions for other applications including surveying large tracks of land for wildfires and fire management applications. We will apply our drone swarm technology which is under development for wildfires in the Pacific Coast states.

“We are thrilled to integrate this acquisition, another step towards our vision for a national DaaS business which will include approximately 20 planned acquisitions, bringing the speed and precision of AI drones to legacy businesses. Weddle Surveying is a profitable company that will add land survey expertise, an established customer base, and revenue to our business. We look forward combining AI drones to the innovation of land surveys, and applying quantum computing and large datasets to improve and better manage in-demand applications like wildfire management,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaDrone’s Drone as a Service or DaaS, is a convenient and flexible pay-as-you-go business model the company is implementing enabling business users to benefit from the efficiencies of using drones for surveillance and inspection, crop management, or land surveying, without having to buy the hardware and software, or acquire the pilot certifications and regulatory approvals needed to implement.

In land survey applications, remotely piloted and autonomous drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS or vision systems, capture and analyze high-resolution pictures and aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of the typical weeks or months that may be required using traditional tripod-mounted photogrammetry instruments and methodologies. Accurate land surveys are required for legal purposes and are essential for the planning and building of roads and commercial, residential and other government building projects.

ZenaDrone has an existing joint venture partnership with a Native American company and has met with many other organizations in Pacific Coast states interested in using ZenaDrone1000 to scan massive tracts of land, over 300 square miles, for fire management applications. The level of datasets required for these expansive areas and applications can only be accomplished using quantum computing technology and multiple drones or drone swarms that coordinate together in real time.

ZenaTech previously announced the launch of a project called Sky Traffic which will utilize ZenaDrone AI drones, quantum computing, and specialized teams to develop and test advanced traffic management, weather forecasting, wildfire, and defense applications using large datasets and Amazon Web Services computing devices and platforms.

AI drones can survey and collect massive amounts of real-time data on weather, fire conditions, and terrain, which can then be processed using quantum computing to create highly accurate predictive models. The synergy of AI drones with quantum computing can result in more efficient fire detection, response and prevention, minimizing the impact of wildfires on lives, property, and the environment. Drones are already useful in surveillance, detection, and firefighting, while quantum computing and drone swarms, although still emerging, can enhance predictive capabilities, resource optimization, and modeling of complex fire behavior.

Quantum computing is a type of computation that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to process information at speeds and efficiencies far beyond traditional classical computers, enabling complex problem-solving and simulations.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy and cost savings. The company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sectors.

