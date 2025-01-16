Goodfood Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online meal solutions provider in Canada, has announced a strategic shift in its treasury management to strengthen its balance sheet and create long term shareholder value. Goodfood is adopting Bitcoin investment as a treasury reserve asset, joining a global community of forward-thinking companies leveraging digital currencies.

The Company has completed an initial Bitcoin investment of approximately $1 million through a spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and plans to strategically increase holdings by investing part of future excess cash flows in Bitcoin. “Accumulating Bitcoin aligns with our long-term focus on value creation, protects against inflation and rising food costs, and leverages its potential as digital capital,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Goodfood’s Chief Executive Officer. “Goodfood is proud to join the ranks of public companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheet.”

Investment Rationale

Economic Climate Persistent economic volatility and inflation have impacted the Canadian dollar’s purchasing power. By adopting Bitcoin, Goodfood aims to hedge against fiat currency depreciation and safeguard long-term value. The Canadian dollar has lost 23% of its purchasing power in the last 5 years and 83% of its purchasing power in the past 50 years when accounting for inflation.

Long-Term Value Bitcoin’s fixed supply and increasing adoption make it a compelling store of value with strong potential for capital appreciation.

Innovation Alignment Goodfood, as a digitally native company, reinforces its commitment to innovation and financial resilience through its Bitcoin strategy.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

For further information:

Investors and Media

Roslane Aouameur

Chief Financial Officer

IR@makegoodfood.ca

Jennifer Stahlke

Chief Customer Officer

media@makegoodfood.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions, including, without limitation, statements in the “Financial Outlook” section of the MD&A. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, and “continue”, as well as the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical trends, current condition and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

