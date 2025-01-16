Man arrested for attacking his wife with a kitchen knife Auki Police have arrested a 25-year-old male person for an unlawful wounding incident at Buma […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.