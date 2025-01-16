Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,785 in the last 365 days.

Police arrests a suspect in his 30s for burning down two kitchens in Central Province

Police arrests a suspect in his 30s for burning down two kitchens in Central Province   Tulagi police have arrested a male suspect in his 30s […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Police arrests a suspect in his 30s for burning down two kitchens in Central Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more