Police arrest a 32-year-old father for assaulting his own son Auki police have arrested a 32-year-old father on 12 January 2025 for assaulting his 8-year-old […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.