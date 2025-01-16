Bra Market Growing at 5.2% from 2023 to 2032; to Hit USD 59.5 Billion by 2032 | Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

The bra market size was valued at $36.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $59.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

According to product type, sports bra segment dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to maintain its trend during the bra market forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bra Market By Type (Sports Bra, Nursing Bra, Multi-Way Bra, Adhesive Bra, and Others), Raw Material (Cotton, Chiffon, Silk, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the global bra market size was valued at $36.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $59.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

One of the major drivers in the bra market is rise in emphasis on comfort, with consumers seeking bras that blend style with functionality. Increase in demand for bras has fueled innovations in design, fabric technology, and sizing inclusivity. In addition, market growth opportunity lies in the growing trend of e-commerce, facilitating convenient and personalized shopping experiences. Online platforms offer a wide range of choices, which enables consumers to explore diverse styles and sizes. Moreover, e-commerce continues to expand, and presents a significant avenue for market growth, catering to the evolving preferences of a diverse customer base in the ever-evolving lingerie industry.

The sports bra segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the sports bra segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global bra market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. As more women embrace active lifestyles, there is a growing demand for specialized bras that provide superior support and comfort during physical activities. Sports bras are designed with features like moisture-wicking fabrics, compression support, and reduced bounce which address the unique needs of active women. The athleisure trend has led to sports bras being worn during workouts and as everyday apparel. This dual functionality has significantly expanded the consumer base for sports bras, contributing to their majority share in the bra market.

The cotton segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By raw material, the cotton segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global bra market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The breathable nature of cotton fabric makes it ideal for everyday wear, providing comfort throughout the day. cotton bras are well-suited for various climates, offering a cooling effect in warmer temperatures. The widespread popularity of cotton bras is attributed to their comfort-focused design which meets the preferences of a broad consumer base.

The specialty stores segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global bra market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Specialty stores specializing in lingerie products such as bras provide a dedicated shopping experience which allows the customers to receive personalized fittings and advice from knowledgeable staff. Moreover, specialty stores often carry a wide selection of brands, styles, and sizes that cater to the diverse preferences and body types of consumers.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. With a significant percentage of the world's population, the Asia-Pacific region represents a vast consumer base for intimate apparel products including bras. As economies in countries like China and India continue to grow, there is an increasing disposable income which allows consumers to spend more on clothing and lingerie.

Leading Market Players:

PVH Corp.
Nike, Inc.
Hanesbrands Inc.
Victoria's Secret & Co.
Jockey International, Inc.
Triumph Intertrade AG
Lavinia Lingerie Inc.
Calida Holding AG
Wolf Lingerie SAS
Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

