Minister Leon Schreiber welcomes latest Henley Passport Index ranking for South Africa

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, welcomes the latest Henley Passport Index, which includes an authoritative global ranking on the power of the passports of different countries. The latest index shows that the ranking of South Africa’s “green mamba” passport increased by 10% between 2024 and 2025. As a result of the increase in the relative strength of the passport, South Africa has broken into the top-50 in the world for the first time in a decade, improving from 53rd in the world in 2024 to 48th at the beginning of 2025.

Minister Schreiber said: “The relative improvement in the strength of the South African passport is only the beginning, as it coincides with the reform process that is underway at Home Affairs, which is built around the digital transformation of all Home Affairs processes. By fully digitalising and closing off to fraud and manipulation the process to obtain enabling documents – including passports – we will significantly enhance the integrity of our documents.”

Minister Schreiber: “The latest Henley Passport Index also emphasises the global shift towards digitalising visa processes, a critical component of our reforms. Additionally, the targets proposed by Home Affairs for inclusion in the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) that will guide the work of the seventh administration, includes the introduction of biometric or “e- Passports,” that feature an embedded microprocessor chip to authenticate the biometric information of all South African travellers. Our plans to introduce an e-Passport and to digitally secure both document and passport processes for South Africans as well as visa processes for foreigners will combine to meaningfully increase the power of our passport over the coming years.”

Please find links to an audio of this statement here: ENG link: https://bit.ly/sa-passport-rank

AFR link: https://bit.ly/sa-paspoort-48ste

Media Enquiries:

Siya Qoza,

Cell: 082 898 1657

Spokesperson to the Minister

Duwayne Esau

Cell: 077 606 9702

#GovZAupdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA



