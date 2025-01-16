Biodegradable Plastics Market to Witness 15.2% CAGR, Surpassing USD 28.7 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Biodegradable Plastics Market

Rising Eco-Regulations and Consumer Demand Propel Biodegradable Plastics Market Growth in Packaging and Food Service Sectors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global biodegradable plastics market , valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 28.7 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The market growth is fueled by increasing environmental awareness and stringent regulations aimed at reducing plastic pollution. Biodegradable plastics, derived from renewable resources such as cornstarch, sugarcane, and cassava, are gaining traction as sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics. The rising adoption of these materials in various industries, including packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods, is significantly contributing to market expansion.A critical driver for the biodegradable plastics market is the growing emphasis on reducing single-use plastic waste. Governments worldwide are enforcing bans on conventional plastic products and incentivizing the use of eco-friendly alternatives. Additionally, advancements in polymer technology are improving the performance characteristics of biodegradable plastics, making them more versatile and cost-effective.Get a Sample Report of Biodegradable Plastics Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2366 Key Companies:• FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (BIO-FLEX)• BASF SE (ecoflex)• Danimer Scientific (Nodax PHA)• Novamont S.p.A. (Mater-Bi)• Biome Bioplastics (BiomeHT)• Toray Industries, Inc. (Ecodear)• NatureWorks LLC (Ingeo PLA)• Plantic Technologies (PLANTIC)• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (BioPBS)• Total Corbion PLA (Luminy PLA)• Kingfa Sci & Tech Co., Ltd. (Ecoworld)• Corbion N.V. (PURAC)• Kaneka Corporation (PHBH)• Cardia Bioplastics (Cardia Biohybrid)• Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Agenacomp)• Clondalkin Group (FlexTop)• Tianan Biologic Materials Co., Ltd. (PHA-based BioMater-Bi)• Avantium N.V. (YXY)• Evonik Industries AG (VESTAMID Terra)• FKUR Plastics Corp. (Terramac)Segmental AnalysisBy Type• Starch Based• PLA• PBAT• PBS• PHA• OthersIn 2023, Starch Blends will account for the type segment’s largest share, with a revenue of around 42%. The market share is large because the blends enjoy the benefits of great biodegradability, the fact that they are sourced from renewable resources and come in various forms usable in anything from packaging to consumer goods. The fact that the materials are eco-friendly and match the usual manufacturing techniques made them an ideal choice for industries preferring biodegradable plastics over the common ones. In addition, the Starch Blends are highly compostable, which makes them ideal for the increasingly demanding consumer and regulatory requirements for dealing with plastic waste. Lastly, the processing methods advanced to accommodate the increased strength and flexibility, which resulted in the lower price.By End-Use Industry• Packaging• Food Packaging• Non-Food Packaging• Tetile• Agriculture• Consumer Goods• OthersThe packaging segment dominated the biodegradable plastics market in 2023, accounting for a 55% share. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in food, beverage, and e-commerce industries is a key driver for this segment. Biodegradable plastics are being used to create compostable bags, food containers, and shrink wraps, meeting both consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.Agriculture emerged as another significant application area, capturing a 25% market share in 2023. The use of biodegradable plastics in mulch films, plant pots, and seed coatings is growing rapidly, driven by their ability to reduce soil pollution and enhance crop productivity. Additionally, the consumer goods segment is witnessing robust growth, with biodegradable plastics being increasingly used in manufacturing toys, household items, and personal care products.Buy Full Research Report on Biodegradable Plastics Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2366 Regional AnalysisEuropeEurope held the largest share around 43% market share in 2023, driven by stringent environmental regulations and strong consumer awareness. The European Union’s Single-Use Plastics Directive and Green Deal initiatives are key factors encouraging the adoption of biodegradable plastics. Countries such as Germany, France, and Italy are at the forefront of innovation, with extensive R&D investments in bio-based polymers.Germany’s focus on circular economy practices and Italy’s mandates on compostable shopping bags are boosting regional growth. The presence of leading market players such as BASF SE and Novamont further strengthens Europe’s position in the global market.North AmericaNorth America accounted for a significant share of the biodegradable plastics market in 2023. The region’s growth is driven by increasing demand for sustainable materials in packaging and agriculture. The U.S. is a key contributor, with its strong focus on reducing plastic waste through legislative measures such as the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act.In Canada, government incentives and consumer awareness campaigns are accelerating the adoption of biodegradable plastics. The growing preference for eco-friendly packaging in the food service and retail sectors is further supporting market expansion in the region.Recent Developments• July 2024: BASF SE announced the launch of its new range of compostable biopolymers for food packaging applications. The product line includes high-performance materials that comply with global compostability standards and offer superior barrier properties.• June 2024: NatureWorks LLC unveiled its upgraded Ingeo PLA portfolio, designed to enhance the durability and functionality of biodegradable plastics in packaging and consumer goods. The innovation reflects the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable materials.• May 2024: TotalEnergies Corbion inaugurated a new PLA production facility in Thailand, doubling its global production capacity. The facility underscores the company’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for bio-based plastics in Asia.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2366 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

