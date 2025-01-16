Government-Managed Sub-Accounts of the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund to be Distributed with Income for 2024, with an Annual Interest Rate of about 4.43%

MACAU, January 16 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) announced that the interest income for government-managed sub-accounts under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System for 2024 has been credited, with an annual interest rate of 4.4337%. Residents can check their sub-account balances using the “Macao One Account” mobile app or online platform, the “My Social Security” page on the FSS’s website, or the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System Information Platform. Additionally, balances can be checked via self-service machines.

The interest income for government-managed sub-accounts is generated through bank time deposits and calculated daily. The “income calculation period” spans from January to December annually, with the settlement being made on 31 December. The amount of interest distributed to account owners is calculated based on the daily balance of their government-managed sub-accounts, the number of days eligible for interest, and the rate of return. Suppose an account owner has been eligible for the Special Allocation from Budget Surplus since 2010, and has never transferred out, transferred in, or withdrawn funds from the government-managed sub-account. In that case, the account owner will be distributed with 4,254 patacas in interest for 2024, with cumulative allocation and interest income totalling 105,068 patacas.

For more information about the income distribution for government-managed sub-accounts, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.