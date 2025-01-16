Agricultural Textiles Market: Driving Rapid Expansion with Strong Future CAGR by 2025-2031

Agricultural Textiles Market Overview

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global agricultural textiles market is poised for significant growth, driven by increased demand from the agriculture sector and the rising preference for eco-friendly and organic products. The market, valued at $11.8 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031, according to Allied Market Research.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54036 Market Highlights:- Knitted Textiles Lead the Way: The knitted segment dominated in 2021, contributing nearly half of the market share. It is expected to maintain its lead, with a projected CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.- Material of Choice: Polyethylene emerged as the top material, accounting for over one-third of market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR 5.2%) through 2031.Applications:- The aquaculture segment was the largest contributor in 2021, garnering over 40% of the revenue, and will continue to dominate.- The agriculture segment is expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 5.2%.- Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific held more than half of the global market share in 2021 and is forecasted to experience the highest growth (CAGR 5.1%) through 2031.Key Market Segments:- Type: Knitted, Woven, Non-woven, and Others- Material: Polyethylene, Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyester, and Others- Product Type: Fishing Nets, Shade Nets, Mulch Mats, Anti-hail Nets, Crop Covers, and Others- Application: Agriculture, Aquaculture, Horticulture, Forestry, and OthersDrivers and Opportunities:Drivers:- Increased demand from the agriculture sector- Rising adoption of eco-friendly and organic productsOpportunities:- Advancements in agricultural textile technologiesChallenges:- Fluctuating raw material prices continue to be a major restraint for the market.Competitive Landscape:Prominent players include:- Beaulieu Technical Textiles- Siang May Pte Ltd.- Helios Group S.r.l.- TenCate Geosynthetics- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.- Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, among others.These companies are employing strategies like partnerships, expansions, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-textiles-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

