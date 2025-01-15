MPD Warns of Police Impersonator Using Fake Letter in Email Scam

The Metropolitan Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam in which scammers are impersonating the Chief of Police in an email regarding parole release.

Scammers are impersonating MPD’s Chief of Police by forging a fake letter being sent to incarcerated individuals. The letter states that the individual has been granted parole by the Washington, DC State Police and California State Police. The letter also states for the parole to be granted there needs to be a payment made for the probation fee or the parole will be revoked.

At this time, the email scam has only been reported to have occurred in California and not in the District of Columbia.

The email is shown in the photos below:

If you happen to receive unsolicited emails similar in nature:

Don’t feel pressured to act . Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites.

. Scammers may have some public information about you (like your name and address), but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using customer service info on their public websites. MPD will never demand payment by phone, email, or letter. Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know.

Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know. Share what you know with others. By telling your friends and family members about the scam, you can help protect your community.

We remind the public that The Metropolitan Police Department will never solicit anyone for monetary funds, bank information, or social security numbers.

For more information on scams and fraud visit: https://www.justice.gov/criminal/criminal-fraud/report-fraud

If you have been a victim of this scam in the District of Columbia, please contact the Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit at (202) 727-4159 or [email protected].