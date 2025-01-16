FW: Road Closure - East St Bristol

Roadway is back open

From: LeTourneau, Christina via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 8:07 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure - East St Bristol

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 116 in Bristol is CLOSED in the area of 58 East St, Bristol due to a STRUCTURE FIRE.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.