FW: Road Closure - East St Bristol
Roadway is back open
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 116 in Bristol is CLOSED in the area of 58 East St, Bristol due to a STRUCTURE FIRE.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
