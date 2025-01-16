Maven Collective Marketing Triumphs Again with Triple Wins at TechBehemoths Awards 2024

2024 TechBehemoths Awards

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive repeat performance, Maven Collective Marketing has been crowned a leader in Digital Strategy, SEO, and Social Media Marketing at the prestigious 2024 TechBehemoths Awards. These accolades mark the second year in a row that the Vancouver-based B2B marketing powerhouse has clinched not one, but three honors, reaffirming its status as a titan in the realm of Microsoft Partner marketing.

"Receiving this trio of awards from TechBehemoths for another year is not just an honor, it's a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by our team and the unwavering trust placed in us by our clients," said Erica Hakonson, the visionary CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. "This continued recognition fuels our commitment to innovate and inspires us to continue setting new benchmarks in digital marketing."

The TechBehemoths Awards, celebrating their fourth year, are known for spotlighting the elite in the global tech community. Winners are selected based on their expertise, positive client feedback, robust business portfolios, and overall industry impact. Maven Collective Marketing’s repeated success at these awards highlights its expertise within the Microsoft ecosystem and its skill for crafting dynamic strategies that not only resonate with B2B organizations but also drive substantial, measurable results for Microsoft Partners.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that specializes in delivering measurable outcomes for global SaaS and software service providers, particularly Microsoft Partners. Recognized as a MarCom Platinum Award Winner for Strategic Rebranding Excellence and PR Daily's B2B Agency of the Year, Maven Collective offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including branding, SEO, content development, website design and development, paid advertising, and event marketing. With deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, the agency serves as the exclusive Content Development Services Provider for MSDynamics World. Renowned for setting industry standards and building strong client relationships, Maven Collective continues to be recognized by industry leaders like Clutch, Netty, and Summit Creative.





