Grant Engineering & Construction Group Joins Governor Murphy’s 2025 State of the State Address

Brian Grant, P.E. (right) joins Governor Murphy for the 2025 State of the State Address

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Grant, P.E., Managing Principal at Grant Engineering and Construction Group, LLC, (Grant Engineering) was one of six distinguished guests invited to accompany First Lady Tammy Murphy during Governor Phil Murphy’s 2025 State of the State Address.The invitation reflects Grant Engineering’s vital contributions to advancing New Jersey’s infrastructure and fostering economic development through job creation from public contracting opportunities.Grant Engineering proudly acknowledges the leadership of Governor Phil Murphy and his Administration as outlined in the 2025 State of the State Address delivered on January 14. The address, focusing on the Governor’s vision for his final year in office, emphasized economic security, inclusivity, and opportunities for all New Jerseyans—values closely aligned with Grant Engineering’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure development, and job creation in underserved communities.“We are honored to contribute to building a stronger, fairer New Jersey through our engineering and construction management expertise,” said Brian Grant. “Governor Murphy’s vision of inclusivity and economic opportunity resonates deeply with our mission to deliver resilient infrastructure solutions that empower communities and foster sustainable growth.”As a New Jersey-licensed Professional Engineer and the founder of Grant Engineering, Brian has played a pivotal role in advancing critical infrastructure projects across public and private sectors since 2012.Grant Engineering commends the Administration’s efforts toward creating a more equitable state. As New Jersey continues to make strides in innovation and resilience, Grant Engineering remains steadfast in its support of these shared goals, contributing expertise and ingenuity to projects that shape New Jersey’s future, and beyond.For more information about Grant Engineering & Construction Group, LLC and their contributions to New Jersey’s development, please visit www.grantecg.com ABOUT USGrant Engineering & Construction Group, LLC (GECG) is a civil engineering and construction management firm headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, with satellite offices in the U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Thomas, St. Croix). GECG was founded in 2007 and established operations in 2012.

