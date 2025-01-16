Kelly Roofing and Integrity Roofing & Gutters Announce Merger with Financial Backing by Monument MicroCap Partners

Kelly Roofing and Integrity Roofing, have announced their merger, forming a partnership aimed at expanding roofing solutions across Florida and the Southeast.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two industry leaders, Kelly Roofing and Integrity Roofing & Gutters, have announced their merger, forming a dynamic partnership aimed at expanding roofing solutions across Florida and the Southeast. The merger is supported by Monument MicroCap Partners , a private equity firm specializing in lower middle-market investments.Kelly Roofing, a family-owned business founded in 1972, has built a sterling reputation for quality and innovation in roofing services. With over 50,000 satisfied customers, the company is known for its high standards and forward-thinking solutions in both residential and commercial roofing.Integrity Roofing & Gutters, founded in 2014, has experienced exponential growth across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The company provides comprehensive roofing solutions, including residential, commercial, and multifamily services, with a focus on customer satisfaction and high-quality craftsmanship.Tim Hildebrand, Co-CEO of Monument MicroCap Partners, shared his enthusiasm for the merger:"Kelly Roofing and Integrity Roofing & Gutters represent the best in their class. With their combined expertise, this merger presents an extraordinary opportunity to expand service offerings and continue setting industry standards for quality and customer care. We are proud to support this partnership and look forward to their future success."Brian Sullivan, CEO of Kelly Roofing, highlighted the significance of the merger:"At Kelly Roofing, we have spent five decades delivering exceptional roofing services and pioneering innovative solutions like Tesla Solar Roofs. This merger with Integrity Roofing & Gutters, with the support of Monument MicroCap, allows us to grow our reach while staying true to our commitment to quality, sustainability, and outstanding customer service."Chantelle Flores, Founder of Integrity Roofing & Gutters, expressed her excitement about the partnership:"This merger is an incredible milestone for Integrity Roofing & Gutters. Our shared values and vision with Kelly Roofing, coupled with Monument MicroCap’s support, positions us to provide even greater value to our customers and communities across the Southeast. Together, we are stronger and more capable of driving innovation in the roofing industry."The merger combines Kelly Roofing’s legacy of quality and cutting-edge solar roofing solutions with Integrity Roofing & Gutters’ regional reach and customer-focused services. The partnership is poised to redefine roofing standards across the Southeast, offering advanced solutions for residential, commercial, and multifamily clients.About Kelly RoofingKelly Roofing, based in Naples, Florida, has been a trusted name in roofing since 1972. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and innovative solutions, including being an approved provider of Tesla Solar Roofs, Kelly Roofing has served over 50,000 customers across residential and commercial sectors. Visit www.kellyroofing.com About Integrity Roofing & GuttersFounded in 2014, Integrity Roofing & Gutters provides premier roofing services across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. With expertise in residential, commercial, and multifamily roofing, the company is committed to exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.integrityroofingfl.com About Monument MicroCap PartnersMonument MicroCap Partners is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies, providing strategic guidance and financial support to foster growth and value creation. For more information, visit www.monumentmicrocap.com

