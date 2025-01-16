Old Trapper Announces 2025 Sponsorship Renewal of College Basketball on CBS Sports Network

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Presenting Sponsor of Live College Basketball Coverage One Night Per Week on CBS Sports Network

This sponsorship reflects our commitment to connecting with dedicated fans and supporting the sport at its best” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2024-25 college basketball season continues, Old Trapper announces the premium beef jerky brand has renewed its partnership with CBS Sports for college basketball. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper is the Presenting Sponsor of live college basketball coverage one night per week on CBS Sports Network, surrounding some of the top matchups of the season.

Old Trapper beef jerky will also be spotlighted in Player of the Game features in live college basketball games and Inside College Basketball studio coverage on CBS Sports Network. These features will run throughout the regular season and postseason.

"We're proud to continue the eighth consecutive year of our partnership with College Basketball on CBS Sports Network," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "This sponsorship reflects our commitment to connecting with dedicated fans and supporting the sport at its best."

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.