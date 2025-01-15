Better Days Treatment Center Launches New Range of Outpatient Rehab Programs to Help Patients Get Clean and Sober

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a leading rehab and detox facility in Southern California, is happy to announce its new range of Outpatient Rehab programs in its luxurious recovery center that have been designed with its team of addiction experts to help patients get clean and sober.

With a commitment to helping patients find the right outpatient program suited to their unique needs, Better Days Treatment Center personalizes treatment to ensure uniquely curated plans that work with an individual’s specific recovery goals. From intensive outpatient programs (IOPs) or partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), the new range of outpatient rehab options available at the facility enable patients to receive the type of support needed to maximize their chances of achieving long-lasting sobriety.

“Recovering from substance abuse is tough. You need professional support if you’re serious about working towards long-term sobriety. However, that doesn’t mean that you have to commit to leaving your home and living in a treatment center for 30, 60, or 90 days,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “Instead, outpatient programs can provide you with the substance abuse support that you need without the restrictiveness that’s a common feature of other treatment options.”

Outpatient programs are looking for more freedom in their treatment plan. Like inpatient programs, outpatient ones provide patients with access to a wide variety of treatments, such as therapy and group activities. The difference is that they will also be able to go home at night and sleep in their own bed with an outpatient plan.

Better Days Treatment Center offers several types of outpatient care for patients to choose from to guarantee that the largest quantity of patients can have their unique recovery needs met. For example, if an individual is just getting started with the recovery process, then either the intensive outpatient program (IOP) or partial hospitalization program (PHP) could be a good choice, as these treatment options provide many of the same treatments as residential rehab but offer more flexibility and freedom at night.

The top California treatment center also offers general outpatient care for people who have already completed rehab. This can help individuals manage the transition between the intensive treatment for substance abuse that they’ve already received and returning to their daily lives.

“Outpatient programs provide you with the chance to work with and to learn from a wide variety of addiction specialists. Most importantly, you’ll get to participate in therapy sessions during your outpatient treatment plan. Therapy gives you the chance to explore the root causes of your addiction. It will help you to explore why you’ve abused drugs or alcohol in the past. Your therapist will also help you come up with strategies that you can use to deal with the underlying causes of your addiction in healthier ways,” added the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center encourages individuals considering its outpatient rehab program to reach out to its professional team today via the contact form provided online.

