Leslie M. Grigg Joins Legacy Makers TV to Celebrate Innovation and Advocacy

FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leslie M. Grigg, co-founder of the F. Nephi & Golden Grigg Legacy Foundation, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV to share his inspiring work combining family legacy, innovation, and advocacy.

The series features industry leaders and changemakers like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering insights into building meaningful legacies.

In his episode, Leslie highlights his efforts to honor the legacy of his great-uncles, the creators of Tater Tots®, while leveraging their story to promote the Protect Your Tots™ campaign. This initiative focuses on child abuse prevention and uniting communities through awareness and action.

“Our mission is to preserve a family legacy while using it as a platform for positive change,” Leslie explains. “The Protect Your Tots™ campaign inspires people to make a tangible difference in their communities.”

The foundation also hosts Tater Tot Festivals and is producing the documentary The Tater Tot and the Quest for the Holey Board, celebrating the Grigg family’s innovation while raising awareness for their cause.

Leslie’s appearance on Legacy Makers TV provides an exclusive look into his journey, blending family tradition with social impact to create a lasting legacy.

This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.
In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/leslie-m-grigg.

