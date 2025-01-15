Blood Culture Test Market to Reach $8.18 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.3% CAGR

Blood culture test market

The global blood culture test market generated $3,900.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,186.15 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Blood Culture Test Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services), Method (Conventional and Automated), and Application (Bacterial, Fungal, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The global blood culture test market generated $3,900.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,186.15 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, bloodstream infections, and sepsis, rise in demand for advanced diagnostic techniques, and surge in R&D activities and strict regulations from government fuel the growth of the global blood culture test market. On the other hand, high cost of automated blood culture instruments and lack of skilled professionals and laboratory technicians impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in adoption of new technology is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.Major market players covered in the report, such as –• Becton• Dickinson and company (BD)• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Bruker Corporation• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd• T2 Biosystems, Inc.• Luminex Corporation• Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd• bioMerieux SA• Neogen Corporation (Abtek Biologicals)• OpGen Inc. Key Benefits for Stakeholders -• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Surgical Equipment Market research to identify potential Surgical Equipment Market opportunities in genetics.• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.• The report includes regional and global Surgical Equipment Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies. The conventional segment to maintain the dominant share -Based on methods, the conventional segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global blood culture test market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. This is attributed to extensive use of conventional blood culture tests in independent clinical laboratories and increase in application of conventional method in hospitals and pathology laboratories. Simultaneously, the automated segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period.North America garnered the major share in 2019 -Based on region, the market across North America held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global blood culture test market. This is owing to increase in prevalence of target diseases, rise in awareness & acceptance of novel diagnostic method, high expenditure on the healthcare sector, strong economic growth, and the presence of major market participants At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the presence of large target population and developing healthcare infrastructure in the province. The Surgical Equipment Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Surgical Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. 