ALT5 Sigma Corp Partners w Hashtag Influencer To Enable Cryptocurrency Payment Processing For Influencer Marketing

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALT5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq: ALTS), a prominent innovator in the cryptocurrency sector, is pleased to announce a partnership with Hashtag Influencer , an advanced Al-powered SocialFi platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the influencer marketing landscape by enabling influencers in the gig economy to seamlessly and compliantly accept cryptocurrency payments for advertising deals with brands through social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Linkedln.“While much attention has been given to the adoption of blockchain by traditional institutions, collaborating with innovators such as Hashtag Influencer—a forthcoming Al-powered platform launching in early Q2—is also essential for driving meaningful progress,” stated Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma."Partnerships like this, particularly within the social media influencer space, can contribute to the broader adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies," he said. "By working with Hashtaglnfluencer.com, we aim to empower content creators to adopt crypto payments, promote financial inclusivity, and integrate digital assets into daily life. This collaboration is focused on fostering a more accessible global financial ecosystem, with an emphasis on engaging millennial and Gen Z audiences."By integrating ALT5 Sigma's expertise in digital asset solutions with Hashtag Influencer's blockchain and AI technology, the partnership targets over 50 million influencers qloballv to offer tools designed to facilitate the acceptance of Bitcoin (BTC), other tokens, and stablecoins as compensation. This collaboration aims to provide a secure, efficient, and compliant solution for cryptocurrency transactions within the influencer marketing ecosystem.The gig economy, valued at $500 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to$1.8 trillion bv 2032, is notably influenced by content creators, who account for 23% of gig workers. The global influencer marketing sector is expected to reach $24 billion in social media ad spending for 2024, highlighting the significant opportunity in this space. ALT5 Sigma and Hashtag Influencer intend to support influencers by offering mobile, web-based tools that can enhance their earning potential and promote greater financial independence.Hashtag Influencer's Al-powered SocialFi platform leverages innovative, patent-pending applications built on IBM Hyperledger technology. It is also supported by advanced research in Social Media Voice Theory and follower engagement tone, conducted at the PhD level. These tools ensure secure and compliant blockchain transactions, offering influencers a reliable method to monetize their influence. Hashtag Influencer's platform is designed to enable followers to become loyal fans and brands to transform into impactful advertisers, driving social media reactions by creating more likes, shares, and comments.About ALT5 Sigma CorporationALT5 Sioma Corporation (Nasdaq: ALTS) is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) is a fintech company that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." ALT5 Sigma Inc. processed over $2 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions in 2024.ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APls. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the APOIe App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API.#Alt5 #ALTS #Influencer #SocialFiAbout Hashtag InfluencerHashtaq Influencer Pte, Ltd.is an Al-powered SocialFi platform at the intersection of fintech, adtech, and regtech, empowering influencers and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to manage, market, measure, and monetize their social media presence while addressing key challenges in the influencer ecosystem. Leveraging IBM Hyperledger blockchain, it creates a secure and compliant identity ledger to record brand-influencer transactions, fostering transparency, efficiency,

