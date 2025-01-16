Discover How Audfly and Lenovo Are Empowering Smart Devices with Directional Sound Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the recently concluded CES 2025, Audfly, a global leader in directional sound technology, and Lenovo unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in audio technology that is set to redefine user experiences with smart devices. The highlight of their collaboration was the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 All-in-One (AIO) desktop, which integrates Audfly's revolutionary Focusound Screen technology, setting new standards for sound privacy and clarity.ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6: Elevating Productivity and PrivacyThe ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 made a major statement with its sleek 27-inch QHD display, ultra-thin bezels, and powerful AI features. What set it apart, however, was the integration of Audfly’s Focusound Screentechnology—an industry-first that turns the device’s display into a speaker, delivering sound directly to the user. This innovation ensures devices audio clarity and privacy, making it perfect for virtual meetings or media consumption, without the need for headphones.Lenovo’s Focus Sound8 AI-driven system further enhances this experience by dynamically targeting audio based on the user's location, ensuring that audio is perfectly tailored to the listener, even in a bustling office or home environment. Certified by SGS for its superior sound privacy and clarity, the M90a Pro Gen 6 offers users a more focused and immersive audio experience, all while safeguarding their privacy.Transforming Audio in Smart DevicesWith Focusound Screentechnology, Audfly demonstrated how directional sound can enhance productivity, immersion, and privacy in a wide range of settings. From the modern office to creative workspaces, the integration of this groundbreaking technology in the M90a Pro Gen 6 has set a new standard for how we interact with our devices.This innovation represents a breakthrough not only in consumer electronics but also in commercial applications, where privacy and audio clarity are often critical. Whether used in office environments, retail spaces, or public kiosks, Focusound Screentechnology delivers targeted sound that enhances communication and reduces unnecessary audio spillover, creating a more efficient and professional atmosphere.What is Audfly’s Directional Sound Technology?Unlike traditional speakers that broadcast sound in all directions, Audfly’s directional sound technology focuses audio directly on the listener, ensuring clarity while minimizing noise in surrounding spaces. This is particularly valuable in shared environments such as offices, public areas, and commercial settings, where sound privacy is crucial.Audfly’s Focusound Screensolution, a transparent film-based technology, integrates seamlessly into smart device displays. It transforms the screen itself into a speaker, delivering precise, personalized sound directly to the user. This innovation is a game-changer in how sound is experienced, offering benefits such as enhanced privacy, clearer communication, and a more immersive auditory experience.How Audfly’s Directional Sound Enhances Smart Devices· Sound Privacy: Directional sound focuses the audio directly on the listener, reducing sound leakage into the surrounding environment. This feature is beneficial in both personal and commercial spaces, ensuring private audio experiences without the need for external headphones.· Improved Sound Clarity: By directing sound precisely to the listener, Audfly’s technology enhances clarity—ideal for virtual meetings, media consumption, gaming, and interactive displays. Its application extends to retail environments, ensuring clear announcements and customer interactions without external noise interference.· Personalized Listening: Focus sound offers a customized listening experience, where the audio adapts to the user’s position, offering enhanced immersion in both personal and professional settings.· Space Efficiency: The compact nature of directional sound eliminates the need for bulky speakers, saving space and allowing for sleek, modern device designs that fit into any environment.A Step Toward the Future of Smart DevicesAudfly and Lenovo’s collaboration at CES 2025 showcased how directional sound technology is set to reshape the future of smart devices. As Zhen Li, CEO of Audfly, stated at the event, “Directional sound technology is not just an upgrade—it’s a game-changer. Our technology empowers devices to deliver clearer, more personalized audio, changing the way users engage with sound. We're thrilled to have partnered with Lenovo to bring this vision to life.”About AudflyAudfly remains at the forefront of audio innovation, driving the development of directional audio technologies through its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology. This cutting-edge solution is transforming the integration of sound into both consumer electronics and commercial devices, creating personalized soundscapes with enhanced privacy and clarity. Audfly’s commitment to advancing audio technology is shaping the future of sound across diverse markets, from personal devices to commercial displays and signage.Wrapping Up CES 2025As CES 2025 came to a close, it was clear that Audfly’s Focusound Screentechnology—showcased in the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6—was one of the standout innovations of the year.To learn more about Audfly’s revolutionary technology, visit their website and social media to discover how their directional sound solutions are transforming the way users interact with audio on smart devices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.