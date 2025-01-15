Time Capsule by Lee Chi Yuan Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Time Capsule

Innovative Residential Interior Design Project Recognized for Excellence by International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Lee Chi Yuan 's "Time Capsule" as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of the residential interior design project, positioning it as a notable contribution to the field of interior design.The Iron A' Design Award for Interior Space and Exhibition Design is a significant achievement, as it recognizes projects that demonstrate excellence in design, functionality, and aesthetics. Time Capsule's success in this competition underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry, showcasing how it aligns with and advances industry standards and practices. This recognition not only benefits Lee Chi Yuan but also highlights the practical benefits of the design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders.Time Capsule stands out for its unique approach to incorporating vintage objects, remembrances, and time into the design. The interior is replete with narratives drawn from antique furniture and artworks, creating a space that is both visually stunning and emotionally evocative. The study serves as the centerpiece of the public space, with semi-open corner ports on both sides and a combination of see-through glass and wooden sliding doors that enable sunlight to stream freely and guide the view inside. The use of faux natural tree branches as partitions and the incorporation of a Japanese tatami couch add to the sense of originality and simplicity throughout the room.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Lee Chi Yuan's commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and creativity within the field. The award also serves as motivation for Lee Chi Yuan and their team to continue striving for exceptional design solutions that enhance the lives of those who inhabit the spaces they create.Time Capsule was designed by Lee Chi Yuan, who served as the lead designer on the project.About Lee Chi YuanLee Chi Yuan has extensive experience in project management for construction companies, renovation of large department stores, cross-industry collaboration with the furniture industry, and serving as a curator for themed pavilions at Taiwan Interior Design Week. Based in Taiwan, Lee Chi Yuan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to each project, creating interior spaces that are both functional and visually captivating.About Senpei DesignSenpei Design believes that the fundamental of design is intertwined with life, and that the balance between space and its users lies in comfort, relaxation, and harmony. By understanding each client's unique story, Senpei Design outlines the individual characteristics of the space and its users to find the perfect balance. The company works closely with clients to realize what they truly need, creating spaces that are tailored to their specific requirements and desires.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to interior design projects that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to the field, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The award-winning designs demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity, and are expected to be highly-regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices. The Iron A' Design Award is bestowed upon works that satisfy the criteria of innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. The award welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized in all industries and open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorinnovationaward.com

