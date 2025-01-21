Analysis of 2024 Election Results in Clark County Indicates Manipulation

Election Truth Alliance Logo

Using Cast Vote Record data available for Clark County, Nevada, data analysts with ETA identified patterns consistent with election fraud.

People lie, numbers don’t. Verify the vote!” — Election Truth Alliance

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Analysts with the Election Truth Alliance (ETA), a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to election analysis, dialogue, and action, have completed an independent investigation of ballot-level voting data in Clark County, Nevada, for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.This analysis has identified patterns that are consistent with vote manipulation, as has been seen in countries with confirmed election interference. (ie. Georgia, Russia)Drop-off vote abnormalities across multiple swing states indicate potential manipulation at the county level, and a consistent underperformance by Candidate Harris across five separate states warrants further investigation.Drop-off votes refer to the difference between votes for the top race on the ballot (the Presidential race) and the next down-ballot race (for Nevada in 2024, this was the Senate).While a negative drop-off vote percentage is not unusual, the consistency of Candidate Harris' underperformance in numerous counties across the swing states warrants a thorough review.In late December 2024, Clark County, Nevada, publicly posted its Cast Vote Record (CVR), providing ballot-level data representing all three voting types (mail-in, early voting, and election day). This also included results by tabulation machine and vote allocation by ballot, enabling a detailed assessment of the voting data.In their review and analysis of this CVR data, ETA data analysts documented abnormalities in Clark County, Nevada.Key observations include:- The overall drop-off vote rate in Nevada was higher than the historical average for presidential elections, with a disproportionately larger gap in precincts favoring Candidate Harris.- While both Main-In and Election Day voting results show no significant indicators of manipulation, Early Voting data results reveal a spike in Candidate Trump’s votes when reported by tabulation machines that processed a higher volume of ballots. The pattern becomes more distinct (closer to 60% votes for Trump, closer to 40% votes for Harris) with more ballots processed by a given voting machine.- Additionally, early voting data lacks expected randomness in voting distribution. This pattern is not present in the Election Day voting data.According to Nathan Taylor, Executive Director of the Election Truth Alliance: “In the Clark County Early Voting data, we see indications of a potential ‘vote-flipping hack’ that may have shifted votes after 400 ballots are processed, gradually limiting Candidate Harris to near 40% and Candidate Trump a minimum of around 60% vote totals.”The Election Truth Alliance is pursuing an independent audit and validation of the 2024 Presidential Election. Additional details on county-specific election analysis findings and planned audit actions are available through the organization’s website.

