JPMorganChase and Columbia step up as inaugural NAHJ Champions

NAHJ Champions get access to NAHJ’s expertise, talent and events while signaling their support for NAHJ and journalism excellence.

Institutional partners benefit from deeper engagement with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists

Joining the Champions Initiative is a way to strengthen recruiting, staff development, and brand visibility while supporting NAHJ’s advocacy for full and accurate coverage of Hispanic communities.” — NAHJ Executive Director Yaneth Guillen-Diaz

WASHINGTON, DC, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JPMorganChase and Columbia Journalism School have joined the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Champions Initiative , a new win-win program that gives institutional partners access to NAHJ’s expertise, talent and events while signaling their support for NAHJ and journalism excellence.The Champions initiative is designed to allow media companies, corporations, universities, foundations and others to deepen their engagement with NAHJ. Benefits include:- Access to NAHJ's expertise on Hispanic issues and audiences and best practices for engaging with Hispanic journalists.- Opportunities to engage in discussions with influential leaders and other Champion members.- Invitations to exclusive NAHJ events, including our annual conference, VIP gatherings, and Champions meeting.- Discounted pricing and early access to services and sponsorship opportunities.For media companies, benefits also include a year-round strategic partnership to recruit, retain, and advance Hispanic journalists.“Partnering with NAHJ strengthens an organization’s workforce, brand and ability to reach new audiences,” said NAHJ’s Executive Director Yaneth Guillén-Díaz. “Joining the Champions Initiative is a way to strengthen recruiting, staff development, and brand visibility while supporting NAHJ’s advocacy for full and accurate coverage of Hispanic communities.”As inaugural NAHJ Champions, JPMorganChase and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism are playing a vital role in launching the initiative and signalling their commitment to supporting journalism excellence. The Adelante Academy, NAHJ’s executive leadership program, will begin with a week-long session at Columbia for the second straight year.“Just as communities need access to financial services to prosper, people need actionable news and information to make decisions that help them thrive,” said Allison Kahn, Global Head of DEI Communications at JPMorganChase. “NAHJ plays a vital role in strengthening journalism and news coverage for our communities nationwide.”“We share a commitment to providing journalists with the skills they need to succeed at every stage of their careers,” said Jelani Cobb, Dean of Columbia Journalism School and Henry R. Luce Professor of Journalism. “Deepening our relationship by becoming an NAHJ Champion makes perfect sense.”For more information contact Diana Maltez, dmaltez@nahj.org or (866)356-7239 ext 4, or visit https://nahj.org/partners/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.