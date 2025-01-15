Erika Jayne and Her Dermatologist, Dr. Jason Emer, Go Viral on Instagram

Dr. Emer in NY Office



NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reality star and performer Erika Jayne (of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) is excited to announce she has selected Dr. Jason Emer as her exclusive dermatologist in New York. A leader in cosmetic dermatology and skincare, Dr. Emer has helped Erika navigate her longstanding struggles with sensitive, easily inflamed skin and is credited with restoring her clear, radiant complexion.“I’m with my gorgeous and the most fun and the best patient I’ve ever had: Erika Jayne,” Dr. Emer said of working with the singer, who has been his patient for nearly eight years.After experiencing flare-ups and redness tied to frequent makeup use and extensive face-washing, Erika embarked on a six-week skincare overhaul under Dr. Emer’s guidance. Gradually reintroducing EMERSKIN products such as RE-FIT face formulated with the most concentrated healing peptides and AOX-C and HIGH SPOT formulated with antioxidants, botanicals, hydrators and slow releasing vitamin C) allowed her skin to stabilize, paving the way for advanced noninvasive laser treatments like BBL Hero and Sciton Moxi, which target fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage.“She literally has almost no pores, no wrinkles, no sun damage,” Dr. Emer noted. “Before it was very red and inflamed… Her skin now looks so radiant.”Erika credits Dr. Emer’s tailored approach and proprietary Foaming Polish cleanser for transforming her routine and helping her develop a manageable, highly effective skincare regimen.“Your cleanser is the best,” Erika said. “It takes off all my makeup without stripping away my face.”This announcement follows news of Erika’s highly anticipated return to Broadway, where she will reprise her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago in early 2025. With her skin thriving and her career soaring, Erika looks forward to continuing her skincare journey with Dr. Emer as he maintains and refines her complexion for the stage and beyond.About Dr. Jason EmerDr. Jason Emer is a renowned cosmetic dermatologist specializing in cutting-edge laser treatments, facial rejuvenation, and personalized skincare solutions. Known for a patient-first philosophy, Dr. Emer strives to empower each client by addressing their unique needs with the highest level of care and innovation. Dr. Emer is also the founder of luxury skincare line EMERSKIN, an advanced doctor formulated medical-grade skincare regimen.For more information please visit jasonemermd.com and emerskin.com

