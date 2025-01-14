Pablo Eliseo Pizarro Strengthens Commercial Ties with Vietnam

WASHINGTON D. C., WA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant step toward opening new international markets, Pablo Eliseo Pizarro, president of Pampa Unlimited LLC, recently met with representatives of the Vietnamese company Khai Anh Binh Thuan Joint Stock Company at the Embassy of Vietnam in Argentina.The purpose of the meeting was to establish a direct link between local producers of corn, wheat, and soybeans in Argentina and one of the leading companies in the importation of raw materials for animal feed in Vietnam.“This meeting marks a milestone in our mission to connect Argentine producers with strategic buyers around the world. Vietnam is a key market for grain trade, and we are committed to creating strong and sustainable business relationships,”, stated Pablo Eliseo Pizarro, emphasizing the importance of fostering agreements without intermediaries.Khai Anh Binh Thuan Joint Stock Company: A Giant in Vietnam's Agribusiness SectorFounded in 2006, Khai Anh Binh Thuan Joint Stock Company has established itself as a leader in the import and distribution of raw materials for the animal feed industry.In 2023, the company reached a volume of 4.1 million tons and revenue exceeding $1.4 billion, positioning itself as a key player in the Vietnamese and regional market.The company, led by Mr. Nguyen Tuan Nam, has developed a logistics network encompassing storage facilities at river and seaports throughout Vietnam, with a special focus on southern provinces, where 70% of the country's feed production is concentrated.Additionally, it is a strategic partner of international giants such as CP, CJ, De Heus, and Cargill, collaborating with them to ensure the supply of high-quality products.A Market with Great PotentialVietnam, with a population of over 100 million people, has a growing demand for agricultural raw materials.The country imports between 24 and 25 million tons of inputs such as corn, wheat, and soybean meal annually to meet the needs of its animal feed and protein industries.According to estimates, these figures could rise to more than 30 million tons by 2030, opening significant opportunities for Argentine exporters.Pampa Unlimited LLC: Innovation and Global ConnectivityUnder the leadership of Pablo Eliseo Pizarro, Pampa Unlimited LLC specializes in facilitating the direct export of Argentine grains to key markets around the world.The company prioritizes eliminating intermediaries in the supply chain, optimizing costs, and ensuring product quality.“Our goal is to provide comprehensive logistical solutions that benefit both local producers and international buyers. This model not only improves efficiency but also ensures that products reach their destinations meeting the highest quality standards,”, explained Pablo Eliseo Pizarro.A Promising RelationshipAlthough the specific details of the agreement between Pampa Unlimited LLC and Khai Anh Binh Thuan Joint Stock Company have yet to be disclosed, the meeting represents a significant step forward in strengthening trade relations between Argentina and Vietnam.Both parties shared a vision of establishing a direct channel to facilitate the trade of essential grains, promoting a business model based on transparency and mutual trust.With this initiative, Pablo Eliseo Pizarro reaffirms his commitment to leading projects that connect Argentine producers with strategic global markets, strengthening international trade and generating value for all parties involved.

