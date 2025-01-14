Designing Women Of Orange County Opens Laguna Niguel Showroom

Designing Women Of Orange County Showroom Sabrina Phillips - Founder and Contractor Designing Women of Orange County Logo

The South Orange County interior design build team is set for a January 22nd all day grand opening with a Ribbon Cutting event at 5pm.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Designing Women of Orange County celebrates 34 years of business, founder Sabrina Phillips is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their new Laguna Niguel showroom. This milestone marks an exciting chapter for the Woman-Owned Design-Build Firm, a trusted leader in South Orange County for both residential and commercial projects. Renowned for delivering exceptional design and remodeling work, from stunning kitchens and bathrooms to elegant landscaping, Sabrina and her talented team continue to set the standard for innovative and high-quality designs. The all-day grand opening on January 22nd welcomes the public to explore the new showroom, while a private ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 PM will feature food, drinks, and live music to celebrate this special occasion.

What - Designing Women Of OC Showroom Grand Opening

When - January 22nd; Ribbon Cutting from 5pm to 7pm

Who - Presented by Sabrina Phillips alongside the Mission Viejo and Laguna Niguel Chambers

Address - 27601 Forbes Road Suite 31 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Media RSVP - Press(at)Bradleypublicity(dot)com

Web - www.designingwomenofoc.com

The Designing Women of OC showroom serves as a local destination for current and potential clients to see the wide range of design options available for upcoming projects. Clients from Southern Orange County love the unique approach that Designing Women takes, focusing on their vision, lifestyle and needs to bring these incredible projects to life. They are now offering their showroom and services to General Contractor’s clients and other Interior Designers, creating a one-stop shop for local professionals and their clients, eliminating the need for lengthy trips to Anaheim and beyond.

Sabrina Phillips and her team have built a reputation for also delivering the best quality in the shortest timeframe, consistently turning projects around like kitchen and bathroom remodels in as little as 2 to 4 weeks. Originally from Kansas City, Sabrina brings her Midwest charm and approachability to California while also being respected as one of the best general contractors in the region. Phillips firmly believes that the relationship, trust and quality results are what creates a successful business.

The Designing Women Of OC showroom is located at 27601 Forbes Road Suite 31 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 and is open Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm.

"I truly enjoy my work and am thrilled for the grand opening of our showroom. One of the highlights of my career is transforming homes before they hit the market. With my background as a Broker and my design expertise, I have a unique perspective on how to allocate resources effectively to enhance a property’s appeal. I have a keen understanding of what sellers desire and what grabs buyers' attention, allowing me to facilitate speedy sales at impressive prices. If we can't guarantee a significant return on your investment, we'll advise against certain remodeling efforts." - Sabrina Phillips / Founder

About Designing Women of OC:

Founder Sabrina Phillips is a distinguished ASID Interior Designer and General Contractor with decades of experience in the design and construction industry. She established Designing Women in 1991, which became Designing Women of Orange County in 2012, reflecting her commitment to quality and excellence as a 100% woman-owned firm. She has been active in the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), and strives to empower women in the trades and business as a whole.

Her journey began with designing doctor’s offices before shifting to residential design, specializing in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Full Home Remodels, Custom Closets and Window Coverings. Her experience as a Color Forecaster for Sherwin-Williams and a Broker Realtor highlights her expertise in creating sellable homes. Sabrina’s portfolio includes projects from efficient, welcoming kitchens to multimillion-dollar estates, with notable commercial work for clients like DoubleTree Hilton and CBS Broadcast Center.

Known for her integrity and approachable demeanor, she combines functionality, beauty, and personalized design, establishing her as a leading figure in the industry.For more information about Sabrina Phillips and Designing Women of Orange County, please visit designingwomenofoc.com or visit the showroom at 27601 Forbes Road Suite 31 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

