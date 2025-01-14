Jean Saunders selected for the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jean Saunders, Assistant Chief of Member Relations for Project Lifesaver, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Jean Saunders will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala.With over three decades of entrepreneurial experience, Jean is a highly accomplished leader. She is the Assistant Chief of Member Relations for Project Lifesaver, which is a 501 (C)(3) community based, public safety, non-profit organization that provides law enforcement, fire/rescue, and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.Project Lifesaver’s program has helped provide thousands of family’s peace of mind knowing that their loved one had protection and safety in case they wander. To date over 5,000 people have been rescued through Project Lifesaver. Jean has helped oversee its growth with more than 1,800 public safety organizations in 50 states, 9 Provinces in Canada and 1 agency in Australia and Puerto Rico.Prior to her current role at Project Lifesaver, Jean held positions in Human Resource, Commercial Lending and Vice President of Mortgage Lending at Central Fidelity Bank, Wachovia and TowneBank.Throughout her illustrious career, Jean has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala neat the Bellagio Hotel in Last Vegas next December for her selection for the Empowered Woman Award.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Jean Saunders for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Jean attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://projectlifesaver.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

